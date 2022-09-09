World EV Day: Tata Motors plans to bring India’s first electric hatchback Tiago EV

According to the sources, India’s first electric hatchback is expected to be priced at Rs 12.5 lakh.

Tata Motors is planning to bring India’s first electric hatchback Tiago EV. The company already retails electric vehicles based on compact SUV Nexon and compact sedan Tigor EV.

According to the sources, India's first electric hatchback is expected to be priced at Rs 12.5 lakh and will clock a maximum of 250 kms on a single charge.

In a press statement, the company said, we remain committed to realising the vision of making India the EV hub of the world. The Company, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions.

TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, World EV Day is indeed a special day for us, as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88 percent. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand.

“Earlier this year, we unveiled our 3-phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio. As we accelerate our future journey, we are committed to launching 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels.” he added.

Chandra said, “Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce further expansion of our EV portfolio with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV. As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.”



