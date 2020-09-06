World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

The trip, aimed at demonstrating that India is ready for EVs, will cover approximately 1376 km from Delhi to Mumbai and is expected to save 94 kg of CO2 emissions from this trip.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-Founder, BluSmart Mobility (middle), Tushar Garg, Chief Business Officer, BluSmart Mobility (left) and Rajeev Ranjan, General Manager, BluSmart Mobility

BluSmart mobility, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, on Friday flagged off the country’s first all-electric journey by a commercial vehicle, from Delhi to Mumbai. The trip is aimed at demonstrating that an electric car can do long-distance trips in India. It will cover approximately 1376 km from Delhi to Mumbai and BluSmart states that it is expected to save 94 kg of CO2 emissions from this trip in comparison to if the trip was done in a traditional ICE car. The trip fully electric, noiseless and entailing zero emissions, will conclude in Mumbai on 9th September 2020 which is marked as World EV Day.

“Our mission is to showcase that India is ready for electric vehicles and this is the right time to make efficient, affordable, intelligent and sustainable transportation mainstream,” Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart Mobility said.

“This journey is a testament to BluSmart’s vision of reinventing mobility and transforming Indian cities by providing 100% Electric, sustainable and most reliable mobility solutions. BluSmart has created a revolutionary way of mobility that is responsible for both the environment and the safety of the customers with noiseless, electric, zero-emission rides.”

The electric car will use both fast-charging stations en route and slow charging equipment while being accompanied by a charging operation in-charge. Since the fast-charging stations will not available at all locations along the way, the car will mostly make use of slow charging from shops, restaurants, motels etc. near the highway.

To arrive at Mumbai on 9th September 2020 on World EV Day, the Mahindra e-Verito will about 1,400 km driving through Neemrana, Kothputli, Jaipur, Pali, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi, before reaching Mumbai. In 2019, BluSmart undertook a similar initiative from Delhi to Jaipur covering 260 km. This time, the distance is five times its previous attempt.

