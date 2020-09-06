World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

The trip, aimed at demonstrating that India is ready for EVs, will cover approximately 1376 km from Delhi to Mumbai and is expected to save 94 kg of CO2 emissions from this trip.

By:September 6, 2020 2:38 PM
blusmart electric cab delhi to mumbai, mahindra everitoAnmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-Founder, BluSmart Mobility (middle), Tushar Garg, Chief Business Officer, BluSmart Mobility (left) and Rajeev Ranjan, General Manager, BluSmart Mobility

BluSmart mobility, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, on Friday flagged off the country’s first all-electric journey by a commercial vehicle, from Delhi to Mumbai. The trip is aimed at demonstrating that an electric car can do long-distance trips in India. It will cover approximately 1376 km from Delhi to Mumbai and BluSmart states that it is expected to save 94 kg of CO2 emissions from this trip in comparison to if the trip was done in a traditional ICE car. The trip fully electric, noiseless and entailing zero emissions, will conclude in Mumbai on 9th September 2020 which is marked as World EV Day.

“Our mission is to showcase that India is ready for electric vehicles and this is the right time to make efficient, affordable, intelligent and sustainable transportation mainstream,” Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart Mobility said.

“This journey is a testament to BluSmart’s vision of reinventing mobility and transforming Indian cities by providing 100% Electric, sustainable and most reliable mobility solutions. BluSmart has created a revolutionary way of mobility that is responsible for both the environment and the safety of the customers with noiseless, electric, zero-emission rides.”

Also read: BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

The electric car will use both fast-charging stations en route and slow charging equipment while being accompanied by a charging operation in-charge. Since the fast-charging stations will not available at all locations along the way, the car will mostly make use of slow charging from shops, restaurants, motels etc. near the highway.

To arrive at Mumbai on 9th September 2020 on World EV Day, the Mahindra e-Verito will about 1,400 km driving through Neemrana, Kothputli, Jaipur, Pali, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi, before reaching Mumbai. In 2019, BluSmart undertook a similar initiative from Delhi to Jaipur covering 260 km. This time, the distance is five times its previous attempt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!