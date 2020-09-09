World EV Day: India emerges on second place in ABB’s ‘drive electric’ pledge campaign

9th September 2020 was marked as the very first World EV Day. In an online pledge campaign, drivers from more than 60 countries made a commitment to transition to an electric vehicle.

ABB and Green.TV launched an online pledge campaign as part of World EV Day, encouraging drivers to recognise the role that electric vehicles (EVs) play in sustainable mobility and to make a commitment that the next car they drive will be electric. Results are in and India made it on the second place in the list of countries with most people willing to switch to electric cars. The UK takes the lead with 29 percent of sign-ups, India at 13 percent, followed closely by the US at 11 percent.

ABB’s contribution in World EV Day amplifies the company’s existing title partnership of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – the world’s first all-electric racing series.

Today marks an important milestone in the history of e-mobility with the world’s first EV Day. As headline partner, ABB is delighted to see so many individuals from around the globe taking positive action by signing the pledge, Tarak Mehta, President of ABB Electrification, said.

ABB is committed to inspiring drivers towards a sustainable electric future. ABB fleet electrification pilot program has also been launched, starting in the UK and with other countries including the Netherlands set to follow, he added.

“The rapid transition to electrified, sustainable mobility has never been more urgent. With World EV Day, we are hopeful that we have helped energise and highlight the need to decarbonise transport and encourage everyone to look to electric as a way to continue to build prosperity, enable access and deliver a sustainable way of life,” Ade Thomas, Founder, Green.TV, said.

ABB today also announced new chargers for various locations in India. In the city of Ludhiana, Punjab, ABB with AAR Power Solutions and their brand AAR GO EV Smart, set up the first commercial charging station for the hospitality sector in Ludhiana, with a 7.4 kw Terra AC W7-G5-R-0 AC wall-box with advanced connectivity options of Bluetooth, ethernet, WIFI, RFID & 4G.

ABB with Saravanaa Aircon MEP and its brand Simplycharge has set up a commercial charging station for the shoppers of T Nagar, the largest market of Chennai. This charger is from the range of Terra AC wallbox smart chargers with integrated advanced connectivity options. With Zeon International, ABB has also received an order for 3 Terra AC Wallbox 22 kW chargers at a mall in the textile hub of the country – Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

