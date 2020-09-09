World EV Day: BluSmart electric cab crosses four states, covering 1,564 km from Delhi to Mumbai

World EV Day | The trip, aimed at demonstrating that India is ready for EVs, covered approximately 1,560 km from Delhi to Mumbai and BluSmart states that it saved 105 kg of CO2 emissions in the process.

Punit Goyal, Co Founder, BluSmart receiving the Mahindra e-Verito electric cab at Mumbai

BluSmart mobility, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, flagged off the country’s first all-electric journey by a commercial vehicle. The trip that commenced in Delhi on Friday concluded in Mumbai today, i.e 9th September which is marked as World EV Day across the globe. Aimed at demonstrating that an electric car can do long-distance travel in India, the Mahindra e-Verito electric cab covered more than 1,500 km Delhi to Mumbai. BluSmart states in the process, it saved 105 kg of CO2 emissions in comparison to if the trip was done in a traditional ICE car.

This is BluSmart’s first step to showcase that India is ready for electric vehicles. The journey entailed fast charging the car five times and slow charging it six times, Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart Mobility said.

The only motive behind this commercial journey was to showcase that India is ready for EV’s and can help revive the environment with noiseless, electric, zero-emission rides, he added while expressing gratitude towards Anand Mahindra who shared his excitement about the drive which was carried out in an e-Verito.

Also read: World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS – why we enjoyed driving them

The journey ended today in Mumbai on World EV Day covering 1,564 km and traversed through Neemrana, Kothputli, Jaipur, Pali, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi before reaching Mumbai over a span of four days. BluSmart undertook a similar initiative in January 2019 from Delhi to Jaipur trip (260 km). This time, the distance was 5X of the former.

