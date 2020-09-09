World EV Day: Ather 450, TVS iQube, Revolt RV400 & more – What we like about these electric scooters

World EV Day: Now that the Indian two-wheeler market has a varied choice for electric scooters, here's looking at some EVs we rode and enjoyed - from Ather 450, 450X to Revolt RV400 to TVS iQube Electric scooter.

Electric mobility space in markets local and international has now grown to such an extent today that we are now marking the ‘World EV Day’ on 9th September. Even until last year, there were very limited players in the field but now if one steps out to buy an EV (two-, three-, or four-wheeled for personal or commercial purposes), they can be spoilt for choice. Ather Energy promises potent technology, TVS Motor Company became the first mainstream two-wheeler manufacturer to roll out an electric scooter, then there’s the Revolt RV400 that offers a playful appeal. In the span of a year, we rode a lot of these electric two-wheelers. Here’s sharing with you what we thought of them on World EV Day.

Ather 450, 450X

When Ather launched the Ather 450, we wrote that it was perhaps the best electric scooter on sale in India at the time. But then Ather topped it with the 450X which turned out to be even better. The 450 electric scooter gets a 2.4 kWh battery pack and claims a 0 to 40 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The 450X is even quicker and does it in 3.3 seconds. Eco mode range is 75 km on the Ather 450 and 85 km on the 450X. Real-world range, however, has reportedly been even better for the 450 at about 120 km.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor and has a claimed range of 75 km with a top speed restricted to 78 km/h. The iQube does 0-40 km/h in 4.2 seconds. It features smartphone connectivity through which users can access navigation and phone & message notifications on the TFT colour instrument cluster. The iQube smartphone app, compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, offers 60 connected features.

Revolt RV400

Claimed to be India’s first electric motorcycle, RV 400 is powered by a 3 kW mid-drive motor which draws power from a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. It comes with three ride modes – Eco, City, and Sport. In Eco mode, the top speed is limited to 45 km/h and the range maximised to a claimed 156 km (ARAI). Among many distinct features, one highlighted the most are the multiple exhaust sounds – Revolt, Rebel, Roar, and Race – artificially generated exhaust sounds for a traditional motorcycle appeal.

Gemopai Astrid Lite

Another all-electric product from an Indian startup, the Gemopai Astrid Lite offers three ride mode Eco, City, and Sport mode in which it does 70 km/h. Like the Revolt RV400, it comes with a portable battery. The company offers a standard AC charger with the scooter that takes close to 5 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent.

