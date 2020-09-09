World EV Day: After retrofitted electric Tata Ace, Etrio to launch own electric three-wheeler & e-bike

Etrio’s eLCV is powered by a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery on a 96V system and has a certified range of 120 km. The vehicle with a rated motor power of 15 kW delivers a torque 120 Nm and can overcome a gradient of 7 degrees.

By:September 9, 2020 5:37 PM

etrio electric lcv

It is World EV Day and so we’re taking this opportunity to bring you as much as we can from the electric mobility space in India currently. In this pursuit, we got in touch with Deepak MV, CEO & Co-founder, Etrio – which recently became the first brand in India to roll out a light commercial vehicle (LCV) retrofitted with an electric powertrain and which is approved by authorities like ICAT. Etrio used a Tata Ace LCV to transform into a fully electric intracity logistics solution, pricing it at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deepak MV tells us that while the company has retrofitted passenger cars with electric powertrains, considering acceptance of fully electric passenger cars is still a work in progress that the main focus of the company will remain at electrification of intracity logistic vehicles.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Citing the fact that operating costs of a comparative diesel vehicle are on the rise and the fact that prices and battery packs are lowering along with support from the government, Deepak MV states electric vehicles are the way forward for cargo transport. And there are plenty of opportunities in the market with e-commerce giants like Amazon, Big Basket and IKEA are pledging to adopt electric mobility in their delivery models to cut down on carbon emissions.

Also read: Etrio’s electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India’s first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio currently offers two retail models. While a customer can choose to buy a retrofitted Tata Ace from Etrio at Rs 7.75 lakh, they could instead also bring their own three-wheeler and have it retrofitted by Etrio at about Rs 4.5 lakh. Etrio states that by converting a three-wheeler to an EV, customers can save up to 60-70 percent of operating cost.

Having introduced India’s first retrofitted electric LCV, Etrio now plans to roll out its own electric three-wheelers with a payload capacity of 400-600 kg. Besides LCVs, it is also stepping into the electric bicycle segment and will be introducing the Ashva e-bike in the coming months. With the introduction of its new products, Etrio plans to set up a dealership retail channel in various cities as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World EV Day: After retrofitted electric Tata Ace, Etrio to launch own electric three-wheeler & e-bike

World EV Day: After retrofitted electric Tata Ace, Etrio to launch own electric three-wheeler & e-bike

Akshay Kumar Birthday: Khiladi and his cars - Mercedes-Benz fan with a knack for luxury cars

Akshay Kumar Birthday: Khiladi and his cars - Mercedes-Benz fan with a knack for luxury cars

Volkswagen T-Roc bookings closed: Here is why this CBU German SUV is sold out in India

Volkswagen T-Roc bookings closed: Here is why this CBU German SUV is sold out in India

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

Hero Passion Pro BS6 review: Premium 110cc bike with useful features, high fuel economy

Hero Passion Pro BS6 review: Premium 110cc bike with useful features, high fuel economy

World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS - why we enjoyed driving them

World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS - why we enjoyed driving them

Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

Royal Enfield, Levi's launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

Royal Enfield, Levi's launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend - what to expect & where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend - what to expect & where to watch

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer