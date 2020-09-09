World EV Day: After retrofitted electric Tata Ace, Etrio to launch own electric three-wheeler & e-bike

Etrio’s eLCV is powered by a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery on a 96V system and has a certified range of 120 km. The vehicle with a rated motor power of 15 kW delivers a torque 120 Nm and can overcome a gradient of 7 degrees.

It is World EV Day and so we’re taking this opportunity to bring you as much as we can from the electric mobility space in India currently. In this pursuit, we got in touch with Deepak MV, CEO & Co-founder, Etrio – which recently became the first brand in India to roll out a light commercial vehicle (LCV) retrofitted with an electric powertrain and which is approved by authorities like ICAT. Etrio used a Tata Ace LCV to transform into a fully electric intracity logistics solution, pricing it at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deepak MV tells us that while the company has retrofitted passenger cars with electric powertrains, considering acceptance of fully electric passenger cars is still a work in progress that the main focus of the company will remain at electrification of intracity logistic vehicles.

Citing the fact that operating costs of a comparative diesel vehicle are on the rise and the fact that prices and battery packs are lowering along with support from the government, Deepak MV states electric vehicles are the way forward for cargo transport. And there are plenty of opportunities in the market with e-commerce giants like Amazon, Big Basket and IKEA are pledging to adopt electric mobility in their delivery models to cut down on carbon emissions.

Etrio currently offers two retail models. While a customer can choose to buy a retrofitted Tata Ace from Etrio at Rs 7.75 lakh, they could instead also bring their own three-wheeler and have it retrofitted by Etrio at about Rs 4.5 lakh. Etrio states that by converting a three-wheeler to an EV, customers can save up to 60-70 percent of operating cost.

Having introduced India’s first retrofitted electric LCV, Etrio now plans to roll out its own electric three-wheelers with a payload capacity of 400-600 kg. Besides LCVs, it is also stepping into the electric bicycle segment and will be introducing the Ashva e-bike in the coming months. With the introduction of its new products, Etrio plans to set up a dealership retail channel in various cities as well.

