World EV Day 2022: Audi India completes installation of 100+ EV chargers across 60 cities

World EV Day 2022: Audi India has completed the installation of over 100 electric vehicle chargers across 60 cities in the country. The company currently sells five luxury EVs in India.

German luxury carmaker Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has completed the installation of 100+ EV chargers across 60 cities in the country. This announcement was made on the occasion of World EV Day 2022. According to the company, this includes all Audi India dealerships, workshop facilities, and select SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited) Group’s dealerships located across strategic highways in the country.

Watch Video | Audi e-tron 55 Road Test Review:

As per Audi India, all its dealerships are equipped with a 22kW charger. Moreover, 16 Audi India dealerships including Audi Ahmedabad, Audi Bengaluru Central, Audi Bhubaneswar, Audi Chennai, Audi Delhi South, Audi Goa, Audi Gurugram, Audi Karnal, Audi Ludhiana, Audi Mumbai South, Audi Surat, Audi Pune, Audi Delhi West, Audi Guwahati, Audi Jaipur, and Audi Kolkata are equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger so far.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have a clear road map towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We have successfully installed 100+ chargers across India and we will continue to increase this in the days, months, and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners. The future is electric and Audi India is ready for it.”

Audi India currently sells five luxury electric cars in the country. They are – Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT. With five electrified offerings, the company says it has a proposition for every type of luxury EV customer. Moreover, to ease the transition to electric mobility, Audi India is offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging, and ownership.

