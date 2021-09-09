World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

World EV Day 2021 | Nearly every major car manufacturer, including Hyundai, Tata Motors, etc has an electric in its lineup and on the electric two-wheeler front, there are more than one can count.

Today, that is the 9th of September, marks World EV Day 2021. So, it is inevitable there will be much talk about electric vehicles and the entire ecosystem required to sustain them, plus policies that need to find a place in the formal files of the government. We’re going to start with something simple. Which electric cars and electric scooters currently on sale in India offer the longest range in one full charge? Nearly every major car manufacturer including Hyundai, Tata Motors, etc has an electric in its lineup and on the electric two-wheeler front, there are more than one can count.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai Kona EV was the South Korean manufacturer’s first-ever EV in India and also the country’s first long-range electric SUV that offers an ARAI-certified range of 452 km in a single charge. It offers 80% charge in 57 minutes with a DC quick charger (zero to 80 % charge @ 50 kW), using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes. Prices start at Rs 23.7 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV was launched in India in January 2020 claiming a driving range of up to 312 km on a single full charge. The electric crossover gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that is good for producing 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque. Prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh.

MG ZS EV

Relaunched in February this year, the most significant change to the ZS EV for 2021 was that it is now certified to deliver a driving range of 419 km on a single charge. MG India claims that in real-world conditions, the ZS EV can deliver between 300-400 km in any driving scenario. Prices start at Rs 20.9 lakh.

Ola S1

Launched on India’s 75th Independence Day, Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro is its first electric scooter series. The S1 has an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The effective price of the S1 drops to as low as Rs 79,999 in the state of Gujrat, thanks to the subsidies offered on electric vehicles. The S1 Pro claims a range of 181 km.

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 comes with three ride modes, namely Eco, Normal and Sports. The electric bike can attain a top speed of 85 km/h in Sports mode. On the other hand, in Eco mode, the bike claims a maximum range of 150 km on a single full charge. Following the government’s decision to increase electric two-wheeler subsidies under the FAME II scheme, Revolt Intellicorp announced a price tag for the RV400 at Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom).

Hero Electric Nyx HX

Priced at Rs 62,954 (ex-showroom pan India), Hero Electric Nyx HX claims 165 km of range. It is a dual battery electric scooter with a top speed is limited to 42 km/h. It gets a foldable seat for luggage mounting at the rear. Hero Electric currently offers its EVs in more than 25 states.

The newly-launched Simple Energy One electric scooter currently claims the longest range of 236 km (ideal conditions in Eco mode) in India.

