World Environment Day: Top 5 fastest electric scooters in India

Electric scooters are great commuters as they are easy on the pocket when it comes to recharging them and they are quick, making them entertaining, one can say. However, some need more, either in terms of range, performance, or design.

Today, let’s take a look at the top 5 fastest electric scooters currently sold in India. 0 to 40kmph timing is sufficient for many, but others look at top speed as well, as their commutes include portions of highways.

Top 5 fastest electric scooters in India

Hero Vida V1

The fifth fastest scooter on the list is the Hero Vida V1, which sports a hybrid battery setup, one removable and one fixed. The Hero Vida V1 has a top speed of 80kmph while offering a range of 165km on a full charge. The Hero Vida V1 is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Okinawa Okhi

The next on the list is the Okinawa Okhi, which has a top speed of 90kmph. The Okhi is powered by a 3.6 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 160km on a full charge. The Okhi is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most expensive scooter on the list.

Ather 450 X

The Ather 450X takes the third spot when it comes to top speed and has a similar top speed to the Okinawa, 90kmph. The Ather is powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 146km and prices start from Rs 1.28 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

Simple One

The second fastest scooter in India is the Simple One, which after multiple delays, is finally set to see the market. The Simple One is powered by a 5kWh battery pack that helps the scooter achieve a top speed of 105kmph. The Simple One also claims the be quick, doing 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds.

Ola S1

The Ola S1 is the fastest electric scooter in India, being able to reach a top speed of 116kmph while offering a range of 181km. The Ola S1 is probably the most feature-rich scooter in the country currently and the top-spec S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh ex-showroom.