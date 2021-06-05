World Environment Day 2021: Five affordable electric scooters to help you go green

World Environment Day 2021 | If you do believe electric vehicles are the answer to a greener tomorrow, we're lining up five electric scooters to help you start your green revolution.

‘Tis the day when you could make ‘green’ promises to yourself, for today is World Environment Day. For example, never to use a plastic straw, never to toss a cigarette butt on the ground, go vegan, or give up deodorant sprays perhaps? Or some would say, giving up fossil fuel might do more benefit to the environment. Electric vehicles are the answer then? Well, 70 percent of the country’s electricity comes from coal but we’re not talking about that here. If you do believe electric vehicles are the answer, we’re lining up five ways to get back at the evil fossil fuel-based technology.

Hero Electric Optima ER

The price of the vehicle as per the Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE) website is Rs 68,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, the Cost of Ownership (RCO) for Hero Optima ER is 0.97 Re per km as per GVR (Green Vehicle Rating) data. The website shows the range and top speed of the scooter as 42 km/h and 122 km, respectively.

Lohia Oma Star

Another electric scooter that has a 5-star GVR rating is Hero Electric. The price of this EV as per the AEEE’s website is Rs 41,440 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Talking of the Real Cost of Ownership, the figure is Rs 0.66 per km and hence, in this particular aspect, it is even cheaper than the Hero Optima ER. While the top speed of Oma Star is 25 km/h, it offers a range of 60 km on a single full charge.

Okinawa Praise Pro

According to the AEEE website, only three electric two-wheelers managed to score five stars in the GVR. That said, the third one to achieve this feat is the Okinawa Praise Pro. The scooter is priced at Rs 73,140 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as per the AEEE website. Moreover, the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO) is Rs 1.07 km. The website shows that the top speed of the scooter is 58 km/h while the range is 88 km on a single full charge.

Ampere Reo Elite

Ampere’s Reo Elite managed to achieve a 4.5-star rating in the GVR. The vehicle’s price as per the AEEE website is Rs 45,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Real Cost of Ownership (RCO) comes out to be Rs 0.77 per km. The website shows the top speed and range of the EV as 25 km/h and up to 60 km respectively.

EeVe Ahava

Priced at Rs 55,900, the Ahava comes with a 250W motor that promises a 60-70km range. The running cost comes to just 15 paise per km whereas the warranty is five years for the scooter and a year for the lead-acid battery. Geo-tagging and fencing are standard features. The charging time quoted is 7-8 hours and the top speed is 25 km/h.

