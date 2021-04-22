World Earth Day 2021: India’s top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

World Earth Day 2021: While electric two-wheelers are the greenest, there is now a rating called GVR (Green Vehicle Rating) to measure the extent of their environment-friendliness. Here are the five electric two-wheelers in India that topped as per this score.

By:Updated: Apr 22, 2021 3:23 PM

 

World Earth Day 2021: Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), a non-profit organization in India that was founded in the year 2008 has recently announced a ‘Green Vehicle Rating’ or GVR concept. The body claims that this is currently India’s only rating system for vehicles and it basically shows how environment-friendly a vehicle is. With GVR, the aim is to help buyers identify high-performing vehicles and also make informed decisions with a web-based rating system, and hence, they can also work towards generating higher demand for greener vehicles. AEEE has now listed multiple vehicles on its official website based on the GVR score. In addition, the website also shows the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO) which is calculated by adding the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and the Composite Damage Cost (CDC).

While the Composite Damage Cost (CDC) includes Health and environmental damage costs, the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) includes fuel costs, depreciation, insurance, loan interest, service, and maintenance. Here are the most environment-friendly or greener vehicles as per GVR:

Hero Electric Optima ER – 5/5 Stars

The Optima ER scooter from Hero Electric managed to get a full tally in terms of GVR. And this means that this model is currently one of the greenest electric vehicles currently on sale in India. The price of the vehicle as per the AEEE website is Rs 68,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, the Cost of Ownership (RCO) for Hero Optima ER is 0.97 Re per km as per the data. The website shows the range and top speed of the scooter as 42 kmph and 122 km respectively.

Lohia Oma Star – 5/5 Stars

This electric scooter also managed to get 5 stars under GVR. The price of this EV as per the AEEE’s website is Rs 41,440 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Talking of the Real Cost of Ownership, the figure is Rs 0.66 per km and hence, in this particular aspect, it is even cheaper than the Hero Optima ER. While the top speed of Oma Star is 25 kmph, it offers a range of 60 on a single full charge.

Okinawa Praise Pro – 5/5 Stars

According to the AEEE website, only three electric two-wheelers managed to score five stars in the GVR. That said, the third one to achieve this feat is the Okinawa Praise Pro. The scooter is priced at Rs 73,140 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as per the AEEE website. Moreover, talking of the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO), it comes out to be Rs 1.07 km. The website shows that the top speed of the scooter is 58 kmph while the range is 88 km on a single full charge.

Ampere Reo Elite – 4.5/5 Stars

Ampere’s Reo Elite managed to achieve a 4.5-star rating in the GVR. The vehicle’s price as per the AEEE website is Rs 45,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, talking of the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO), this comes out to be Rs 0.77 per km. The website shows the top speed and range of the EV as 25 kmph and up to 60 km respectively.

Ather 450X – 4.5/5 Stars

Last but certainly not the least, India’s quickest electric scooter also managed to make it to this list. The Ather 450X managed gets 4.5 stars in GVR and as per the AEEE website, it is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Speaking of the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO), the figure comes out to be Rs 1.5 per km. The Ather 450X offers a real-world range of 85 km and it can achieve a top speed of close to 90 kmph (tested).

Disclaimer – It has to be noted that the prices of these electric scooters are different on AEEE and the respective brand’s official websites. That said, there might be a chance that the actual figures for RCO may vary from the original ones too. All data in this article has been taken from the AEEE website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one