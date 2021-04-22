World Earth Day 2021: India’s top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

World Earth Day 2021: While electric two-wheelers are the greenest, there is now a rating called GVR (Green Vehicle Rating) to measure the extent of their environment-friendliness. Here are the five electric two-wheelers in India that topped as per this score.

World Earth Day 2021: Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), a non-profit organization in India that was founded in the year 2008 has recently announced a ‘Green Vehicle Rating’ or GVR concept. The body claims that this is currently India’s only rating system for vehicles and it basically shows how environment-friendly a vehicle is. With GVR, the aim is to help buyers identify high-performing vehicles and also make informed decisions with a web-based rating system, and hence, they can also work towards generating higher demand for greener vehicles. AEEE has now listed multiple vehicles on its official website based on the GVR score. In addition, the website also shows the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO) which is calculated by adding the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and the Composite Damage Cost (CDC).

While the Composite Damage Cost (CDC) includes Health and environmental damage costs, the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) includes fuel costs, depreciation, insurance, loan interest, service, and maintenance. Here are the most environment-friendly or greener vehicles as per GVR:

Hero Electric Optima ER – 5/5 Stars

The Optima ER scooter from Hero Electric managed to get a full tally in terms of GVR. And this means that this model is currently one of the greenest electric vehicles currently on sale in India. The price of the vehicle as per the AEEE website is Rs 68,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, the Cost of Ownership (RCO) for Hero Optima ER is 0.97 Re per km as per the data. The website shows the range and top speed of the scooter as 42 kmph and 122 km respectively.

Lohia Oma Star – 5/5 Stars

This electric scooter also managed to get 5 stars under GVR. The price of this EV as per the AEEE’s website is Rs 41,440 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Talking of the Real Cost of Ownership, the figure is Rs 0.66 per km and hence, in this particular aspect, it is even cheaper than the Hero Optima ER. While the top speed of Oma Star is 25 kmph, it offers a range of 60 on a single full charge.

Okinawa Praise Pro – 5/5 Stars

According to the AEEE website, only three electric two-wheelers managed to score five stars in the GVR. That said, the third one to achieve this feat is the Okinawa Praise Pro. The scooter is priced at Rs 73,140 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as per the AEEE website. Moreover, talking of the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO), it comes out to be Rs 1.07 km. The website shows that the top speed of the scooter is 58 kmph while the range is 88 km on a single full charge.

Ampere Reo Elite – 4.5/5 Stars

Ampere’s Reo Elite managed to achieve a 4.5-star rating in the GVR. The vehicle’s price as per the AEEE website is Rs 45,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, talking of the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO), this comes out to be Rs 0.77 per km. The website shows the top speed and range of the EV as 25 kmph and up to 60 km respectively.

Ather 450X – 4.5/5 Stars

Last but certainly not the least, India’s quickest electric scooter also managed to make it to this list. The Ather 450X managed gets 4.5 stars in GVR and as per the AEEE website, it is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Speaking of the Real Cost of Ownership (RCO), the figure comes out to be Rs 1.5 per km. The Ather 450X offers a real-world range of 85 km and it can achieve a top speed of close to 90 kmph (tested).

Disclaimer – It has to be noted that the prices of these electric scooters are different on AEEE and the respective brand’s official websites. That said, there might be a chance that the actual figures for RCO may vary from the original ones too. All data in this article has been taken from the AEEE website.

