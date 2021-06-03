World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

GoZero customers are being assured of 24x7 roadside assistance support and at the same time, insurance benefits, consultation with a doctor twice a year, theft as well as medical insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh, and more

By:June 3, 2021 12:25 PM

On the eve of World Bicycle Day, GoZero Mobility has announced roadside assistance for its customers in India. This, one of a kind program, aims to help those bicycle riders stranded on roads. Salient features of the ‘GoZero Roadside Assistance Programme’ includes accident towing, breakdown support over phone, medical emergencies, emergency battery swapping facility, towing of eBikes incase of mechanical or electrical breakdown, message relay to relatives/colleagues/emergency numbers, hotel accommodation assistance, ambulance assistance and much more. This roadside assistance program is through Global Assure and is available pan-India. GoZero customers are being assured of 24×7 roadside assistance support and at the same time, insurance benefits, consultation with a doctor twice a year, theft as well as medical insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh, and more.

One can logon to gozeromake.fit and avail the RSA. Moreover, visiting an outlet will also be helpful in this case. Ankit Kumar, CEO, GoZero Mobility said, “Owing to the pandemic there is a huge shift in the mindset of people towards healthy lifestyle and fitness which is fuelling the demand for electric bicycles aka eBikes and we have seen the sales of our eBikes surge in the month of May. On this day, while we celebrate World Bicycle Day, we are releasing the Roadside Assistance Programme for all our eBike consumers in an endeavour to make cycling/eBiking more safe & secure throughout India.”

Recently, GoZero announced that it is pumping in 17 million British pounds to the Indian market as well as Great Britian markets. This is for expansion as well as to ensure more e-bikes are rolled out. During the pandemic, the demand for bicycles has increased multifold. At the same time, electric bikes provide a much-neeed respite from pedaling. In fact, they are the best when it comes to looking after one’s health.

 

