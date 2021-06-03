World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

Electric bicycles are convenient. There are no, 'oh where will I charge it?' problems. Even if you live in a high-rise, you could carry the bicycle to your apartment with you. Hence, we're also featuring a foldable bike.

Bicycle enthusiasts in high-viz clothing munching silent miles on highways was not a very common sight in the long long ago when the world was not dealing with a pandemic. Now though, cycle sales have considerably shot up. It isn’t only about buying bicycles for their kids for people but also for themselves. We’ve been in a lockdown or lockdown-like situation for a long time and nothing better to pick up a healthy habit. And if the pedalling is assisted with some electricity, you could cover more distance too.

So, today on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, allow us to list five e-bikes to encourage you to get pedalling and try and incorporate this habit in your lifestyle, perhaps to commute to work, even when the world starts spinning normal.

Benefits of an electric bicycle:

E-bikes are easy on the wallet. After the initial spend on purchasing it, you could save a lot if you begin office and small grocery runs on an electric-powered bicycle. It is safe, considering the times we’re living in. No one actively wants to be travelling on a bus or subway train.

Electric bicycles are convenient. There are no, ‘oh where will I charge it?’ problems. Even if you live in a high-rise, you could carry the bicycle to your apartment with you. Moreover, some of them come with portable batteries. Not to mention, they are healthy. The e-bike will operate like a traditional bicycle if you want it to, working up a good sweat. And if it runs out of juice, you’re not stranded on the road, you simply pedal home.

Hero Lectro

The Lectro range offers various options like C5 i, C6 700c, C3 and more. Lectro e-bikes come with four ride modes – throttle (twist and go), cruise (6 km/h), pedalec (pedalling assisted by an electric motor), and pedal. Prices start at Rs 24,999.

The bikes offer a range of up to 25 km and 25 km/h top speed. Hero Electric states that the e-bikes will deliver about 7 paisa/km of economy. The bikes have a load capacity of 100 kg.

Nexzu Mobility Roadlark

Nexzu Mobility launched a new electric bicycle in April this year that it claims is the first in the country to offer a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric bicycle boasts features like a removable battery and disc brakes at both ends.

The Roadlark features a ‘dual battery system’. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket. The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h. It is priced at Rs 42,000.

Qubit Foldable E-Bike

Qubit offers a range of e-bikes that can be foldable and easily put back together in only three steps. The X1 weighs in at 15.5 kg, including the battery pack and does a top speed of 25 km/h and 30 km (pas) range.

The X2 claims a longer range of 35 km (pas mode) with a top speed of 25 km/h, weighing in at 18.5 kg (including battery). The bikes come with five modes – cruise, throttle, pas, pedal, and walk.

AlphaVector’s Meraki by Ninety One

Priced at Rs Rs 29,999, the Meraki boasts high-end components and is powered by a 250 watt, IP 65 (waterproof ) BLDC motor that has a top speed of 25 km/h. The lithium-ion battery with 6.36AH is claimed to last 750 cycles of charging. It can be charged to full in 2.5 hours which offers up to 35 km at full charge.

It gets a key-lock switch which helps avoid tampering as the bike cannot be turned on without a key. It comes with four ride modes – Pedal Assist, Throttle, Cruise, and Pedal.

Nahak Motors

Nahak Motors’ first-ever Made-in-India electric bicycle, priced at Rs 27,000, comes with a lithium battery that takes around 2 hours to get fully charged. Per single full charge, the e-cycle can run up to 25 km.

The e-cycle was launched in three variants – Regular, Premium and Luxury. While the Regular and Premium variants offer 25 km range in throttle mode and 40+ km range in Padlec mode, the Luxury variant comes with 35+ km range in throttle mode and 50+ km range in Padlec mode. All three trims have a load capacity of 120 km.

