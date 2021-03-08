Women in the EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

"Make yourself indispensable by taking challenging tasks and delivering results. This would allow your team members to see you as a valuable contributor rather than with a perception of male versus female techie."

It was during the 2020 Auto Expo when we were introduced to Evolet, an electric vehicle company headed by a woman. Since then, there have been more. We got in touch with Madhumita Agrawal, Co-Founder, OBEN Electric Vehicle Private Limited, to find out about the challenges at hand in the EV industry and her experience heading a tech-driven company.

“Lack of confidence & visibility is a big challenge for women in tech. Confidence is an outcome of having a hold on your subject & self-branding will lead to visibility. Do not bother if you are the only one in the boardroom, make yourself audible.

“Initially, you might have to fake confidence but gradually you must build up. Make yourself indispensable by taking challenging tasks and delivering results. This would allow your team members to see you as a valuable contributor rather than with a perception of male versus female techie. However, we should be cautious to keep a balance between being confident & overconfident.

We should also remember that nature has given us a gift of pro-creation & motherhood which at times brings a pause in our career growth. So, we should be lifetime learners and keep updating ourselves with new technologies and skills to keep ourselves relevant.”

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, COGOS Technologies announced that it will employ and train 500 women drivers in its EV fleet by December 2021. The company will provide training, support in order to build entrepreneurial skill-sets in women drivers under its full-stack platform. As part of the pilot, the company has already trained and hired 50 women under the aegis of this initiative.

Prasad Sreeram, Founder & CEO, COGOS Technologies said, “We understand the immense potential of women in the workspace and hence have taken it to ourselves to aid in their process of achieving their full potential. The growth of women in the sector can only be triggered by valuing diversity and promoting its scope, which shall, in turn, add innovation and new perceptions to the business.”

