Women in the EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

"Make yourself indispensable by taking challenging tasks and delivering results. This would allow your team members to see you as a valuable contributor rather than with a perception of male versus female techie."

By:March 8, 2021 3:02 PM

It was during the 2020 Auto Expo when we were introduced to Evolet, an electric vehicle company headed by a woman. Since then, there have been more. We got in touch with Madhumita Agrawal, Co-Founder, OBEN Electric Vehicle Private Limited, to find out about the challenges at hand in the EV industry and her experience heading a tech-driven company.

“Lack of confidence & visibility is a big challenge for women in tech. Confidence is an outcome of having a hold on your subject & self-branding will lead to visibility. Do not bother if you are the only one in the boardroom, make yourself audible.

“Initially, you might have to fake confidence but gradually you must build up. Make yourself indispensable by taking challenging tasks and delivering results. This would allow your team members to see you as a valuable contributor rather than with a perception of male versus female techie. However, we should be cautious to keep a balance between being confident & overconfident.

We should also remember that nature has given us a gift of pro-creation & motherhood which at times brings a pause in our career growth. So, we should be lifetime learners and keep updating ourselves with new technologies and skills to keep ourselves relevant.”

Also read: Celebrating International Women’s day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, COGOS Technologies announced that it will employ and train 500 women drivers in its EV fleet by December 2021. The company will provide training, support in order to build entrepreneurial skill-sets in women drivers under its full-stack platform. As part of the pilot, the company has already trained and hired 50 women under the aegis of this initiative.

Prasad Sreeram, Founder & CEO, COGOS Technologies said, “We understand the immense potential of women in the workspace and hence have taken it to ourselves to aid in their process of achieving their full potential. The growth of women in the sector can only be triggered by valuing diversity and promoting its scope, which shall, in turn, add innovation and new perceptions to the business.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online