WardWizard sells 945 e-bikes in July

Gujarat-based WardWizard is the first listed entity on BSE in electric vehicle manufacturing and through Joy e-bikes, the company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand Joy e-bike said it has closed July 2021 with sales of 945 units, witnessing a growth of 446%. The EV manufacturer had sold 173 units in July 2020.

Sneha Shouche, CFO, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, said, “The announcement of incentives and subsidies by authorities have pushed the growth of electric vehicles by many folds. With more awareness campaigns on sustainable mobility and a continuous rise in fuel prices, we have noticed a quick shift in demand by the customers for electric two-wheelers to meet their daily commuting needs.”

“For many, the electric two-wheeler has become their first preference for mobility. As the infrastructure continues to grow, we are receiving high demand from urban and semi-urban regions. Moving forward with the positive market sentiments, we are confident of robust sales momentum, especially in the upcoming festival season,”she said.

