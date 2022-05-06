WardWizard plans to set up Li-ion advance cells manufacturing unit in Gujarat

WardWizard Mobility plans to set up a lithium-ion advance cells manufacturing unit in Vadodara, Gujarat. The company has also signed an MoU with Singapore-based Sunkonnect.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheelers in India under the ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, plans to set up a lithium-ion advance cells manufacturing unit in Gujarat. Aiming to strengthen the battery infrastructure in India, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm, Sunkonnect.

This association is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of potential partner for the manufacturing of lithium-ion advance cells in India. Under the MoU, Sunkonnect will set up a committee of experienced scientists, engineers and analysts to evaluate and identify the professional partner, as well as to develop the roadmap to set up the 1 GWh cell production plant at WardWizard’s electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the MoU with SunKonnect, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “We are excited to work with SunKonnect. Their expertise will help us identify the right partner and establish a roadmap to set up the manufacturing unit of Li-ion advance cells at our EV ancillary cluster between 15-18 months. As the safety and security of our customers are paramount for us, we are integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality and promote the adoption of green mobility in the entire country.”

Further elaborating, Dr. Avishek Kumar, Founder, SunKonnect, said, “We are grateful to WardWizard for giving us the opportunity to become a part of this EV transition and support the brand in the development of battery infrastructure in India. Under the MoU, we will work with WardWizard to identify the partner equipped with the latest technology and high standards to manufacture Li-ion advanced cells. Our team will be developing a feasible plan and drafting standard norms for the manufacture of quality batteries for Joy e-bike’s products.”

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in May 2022: Jeep Meridian to Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.