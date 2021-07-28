WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

While the tech will be integrated inbuilt in the upcoming range of Joy e-bike products, the existing users of Joy e-bike can also download the E-Connect application from the Google Play Store or Apple App store

By:Updated: Jul 28, 2021 11:23 AM

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand Joy e-bike recently announced the launch of ‘Joy e-Connect’, a cloud-based mobile application for its Joy electric two-wheeler range. Joy E-Connect app can easily be downloaded for both the mobile operating systems – iOS and Android. The E-Connect app boasts features like turning vehicles ON or OFF remotely via the customer’s smartphone, navigation, battery percentage display, Geo-fence alerts, battery backup of the vehicle and estimated distance, along with raising alerts on battery voltage and temperature.

The dashboard on the vehicle further provides users with trip analytics on a single screen that entails total distance travelled, trip duration, geolocation status and over-speeding, and so on. It also analyses the riders’ behaviour from the data collected on speeding, number of breaks taken, frequent stopping, fatigued riding, etc.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

The feature which makes this app unique is the display of environment protection data. Users can see their contribution in protecting the environment with the number of trees, CO2 emission, and fuel cost saved per ride.

The app also hosts additional features for the fleet management solution providers like a fleet overview on a single screen, a dedicated dashboard for customizable alerts, downloadable customized reports, fleet health monitoring, customizable Geo-fence alerts, etc.

While the tech will be integrated inbuilt in the upcoming range of Joy e-bike products, the existing users of Joy e-bike can also download the E-Connect application from the Google Play Store or Apple App store to register their vehicle with the platform.

Existing users can enjoy basic features like access to EMI status or payments, insurance status, merchandise store, online bike booking portal, SOS (both Chat and Voice support), IoT integration request, nearest dealer/ battery bank, and others without any cost. However, advanced features like ON/OFF comfort etc. will come with an additional cost.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As ICE Cars Is a Myth: ICCT Study

Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As ICE Cars Is a Myth: ICCT Study

New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

Over 50% pent up demand for two-wheelers to be recovered by festive season: Study

Over 50% pent up demand for two-wheelers to be recovered by festive season: Study

Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility AG to restructure shareholding in KTM: All details

Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility AG to restructure shareholding in KTM: All details

Porsche and BASF team up to make EV Li-ion batteries: Production to start in 2024

Porsche and BASF team up to make EV Li-ion batteries: Production to start in 2024

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!