WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand Joy e-bike recently announced the launch of ‘Joy e-Connect’, a cloud-based mobile application for its Joy electric two-wheeler range. Joy E-Connect app can easily be downloaded for both the mobile operating systems – iOS and Android. The E-Connect app boasts features like turning vehicles ON or OFF remotely via the customer’s smartphone, navigation, battery percentage display, Geo-fence alerts, battery backup of the vehicle and estimated distance, along with raising alerts on battery voltage and temperature.

The dashboard on the vehicle further provides users with trip analytics on a single screen that entails total distance travelled, trip duration, geolocation status and over-speeding, and so on. It also analyses the riders’ behaviour from the data collected on speeding, number of breaks taken, frequent stopping, fatigued riding, etc.

The feature which makes this app unique is the display of environment protection data. Users can see their contribution in protecting the environment with the number of trees, CO2 emission, and fuel cost saved per ride.

The app also hosts additional features for the fleet management solution providers like a fleet overview on a single screen, a dedicated dashboard for customizable alerts, downloadable customized reports, fleet health monitoring, customizable Geo-fence alerts, etc.

While the tech will be integrated inbuilt in the upcoming range of Joy e-bike products, the existing users of Joy e-bike can also download the E-Connect application from the Google Play Store or Apple App store to register their vehicle with the platform.

Existing users can enjoy basic features like access to EMI status or payments, insurance status, merchandise store, online bike booking portal, SOS (both Chat and Voice support), IoT integration request, nearest dealer/ battery bank, and others without any cost. However, advanced features like ON/OFF comfort etc. will come with an additional cost.

