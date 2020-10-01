Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first of several electric models to come from the Swedish automaker. It has now finally gone into production and is already sold out for the year.

By:October 1, 2020 7:18 PM
Volvo XC40 Recharge production all-electric

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced that the XC40 Recharge has now gone into production. The ‘Recharge’ suffix moving forward will denote the vehicle as an all-electric model. The XC40 Recharge is the first all-electric Volvo, which is said to be followed by many more. Volvo is taking a highly aggressive approach with its product line up. The manufacturer projects that by 2025, 50% of its sales will be all-electric with the rest of the Volvos being sold globally will be hybridised. With this, Volvo aims to reduce its carbon footprint by up to 40%.

Volvo has announced that all the XC40 Recharge models scheduled to be manufactured this year are already sold. However, bookings for the electric crossover will remain open. The first XC40 Recharge will be delivered to customers in Europe later this month.

The XC40 Recharge uses the same CMA platform that underpins the regular model. But instead of an engine at the front, it uses a battery pack placed under the floor for propulsion. The XC40 is claimed to be capable of over 400kms on a single charge on the WLTP cycle. Charging the batteries up to 80% with a fast charger takes around 40 minutes.

The cabin features Volvo’s signature interior design. It offers the Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with the portrait-oriented screen. Google technology runs through the veins of the XC40 Recharge as it offers Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store natively, and the software can be updated over the air.

Volvo’s rivals from Germany have confirmed that the  Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched in India later this month and the Audi e-tron will be launched in India soon. Currently, there is no word from Volvo if the XC40 Recharge will be introduced in the Indian market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much