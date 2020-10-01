Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first of several electric models to come from the Swedish automaker. It has now finally gone into production and is already sold out for the year.

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced that the XC40 Recharge has now gone into production. The ‘Recharge’ suffix moving forward will denote the vehicle as an all-electric model. The XC40 Recharge is the first all-electric Volvo, which is said to be followed by many more. Volvo is taking a highly aggressive approach with its product line up. The manufacturer projects that by 2025, 50% of its sales will be all-electric with the rest of the Volvos being sold globally will be hybridised. With this, Volvo aims to reduce its carbon footprint by up to 40%.

Volvo has announced that all the XC40 Recharge models scheduled to be manufactured this year are already sold. However, bookings for the electric crossover will remain open. The first XC40 Recharge will be delivered to customers in Europe later this month.

The XC40 Recharge uses the same CMA platform that underpins the regular model. But instead of an engine at the front, it uses a battery pack placed under the floor for propulsion. The XC40 is claimed to be capable of over 400kms on a single charge on the WLTP cycle. Charging the batteries up to 80% with a fast charger takes around 40 minutes.

The cabin features Volvo’s signature interior design. It offers the Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with the portrait-oriented screen. Google technology runs through the veins of the XC40 Recharge as it offers Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store natively, and the software can be updated over the air.

Volvo’s rivals from Germany have confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched in India later this month and the Audi e-tron will be launched in India soon. Currently, there is no word from Volvo if the XC40 Recharge will be introduced in the Indian market.

