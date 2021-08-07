Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Volvo Cars’ first electric vehicle - the XC40 Recharge was scheduled to be launched in 2021. However, the electric compact SUV will arrive in 2022.

Volvo Cars India has announced that it will delay the production of its first battery-electric vehicle in the market. Volvo was scheduled to launch its first full-electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India this year. However, it has been confirmed that plans have been put on hold. A statement released by Volvo mentions that the decision to differ the production of the XC40 Recharge is due to the semi-conductor shortage that is plaguing the global auto industry.

Globally, Volvo is committed to transitioning into an electric car brand by 2030. Volvo had earlier stated that it would launch an EV in the Indian market every year from 2021. It was said to start with the arrival of the XC40 Recharge. However, bookings and launch of the model have been differed to the first quarter of 2022.

The XC40 Recharge would be introduced in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit. Eventually, the automaker would commence the local assembly of the XC40 in India. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the fourth battery-electric luxury vehicle to be launch in India. The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in 2020. It was followed by the Jaguar I-Pace in early 2021 and recently the Audi E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback twins. However, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is a smaller vehicle in terms of size, thus it would likely be easier to attain.

The XC40 Recharge uses the same CMA platform as the ICE powered XC40. However, placed under its floor would be a 78 kWh battery pack that will power the dual 150 kW electric motors on each axle. The set-up is claimed to offer 402 hp and 660 Nm of torque, accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds. But more importantly, it would offer a claimed driving range of 418 km on a single charge.

