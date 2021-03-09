Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

The claimed range of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be 418km according to the WLTP cycle. A 78kWh Li-ion battery powers the car.

By:March 9, 2021 4:48 PM

Volvo revealed its first fully-electric SUV in the form of the XC40 Recharge. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is now scheduled for a launch in the Indian market. Volvo dealerships will start taking bookings for the XC40 Recharge in India by June 2021. The Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries will begin in October this year. It is being said that Volvo India aims to have a majority of its sales through electric car models and the XC40 Recharge will be the stepping stone towards the same. Volvo India currently doesn’t sell diesel models and it is a petrol-only range for the Swedish carmaker. The Volvo XC40 petrol model is priced a smidgen under Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s electric counterpart will definitely be costlier but it is expected to be the bridge between the Hyundai Kona EV and the upcoming Jaguar i-Pace.

The claimed range of the XC40 Recharge will be 418km according to the WLTP cycle. A 78kWh Li-ion battery powers the car. It can be charged via a regular 15W charger or from a fast-charging unit (capable of giving 80 per cent charge in just 40 minutes). The electric motor (s) make 408hp of power and 660Nm of torque. As is the case with all the Volvos, the top speed is limited to 180kmph whereas the 0-100kmph is done in just 4.9 seconds.

Part of the acceptance of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be because of the fact that it looks way too similar to the petrol car. The Recharge version gets the grille covered and that’s perhaps the one visual identifier along with the badges. Inside, the infotainment system is new and is Google-based. It supports OTA updates as well as brings in connected car technology. Volvo India aims to double its volumes in the market within the next two years. It plans to launch only electric cars in the market by 2030.

