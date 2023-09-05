Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 61.25 lakh

New Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India and the SUV can be booked online only, for an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The all-electric Volvo C40 goes on sale in India today, with an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Volvo C40 Recharge will commence this evening and the vehicle bookings can be done online only, through the carmaker’s official website.

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the second model to be built in India at Volvo’s factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru and the ex-showroom cost of the C40 Recharge includes a 3-year comprehensive warranty, 3-year roadside assistance, 3-year Volvo service package, 8-year warranty on the battery pack, 5-year subscription to digital services, and a 11kW wall box charger.

The Volvo C40 Recharge is powered by a 78kWh battery pack that makes 402bhp and 660Nm of torque while offering a WLTP range of 530km. Volvo says that the C40 Recharge can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 180kmph.

On the features front, the new Volvo C40 Recharge gets a leather-free interior, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-peaker Harmon Kardon system, Google voice assistance, wireless charging, smartphone connectivity, and an advanced air purifier system.

In terms of safety, the new Volvo C40 Recharge gets 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear), and Parking Assistance Sensors (front, side & rear) amongst others.