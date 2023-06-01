With great power comes great responsibility. Being awarded 5-star rating by Euro NCAP, the Volvo C40 Recharge EV is one of the safest cars in the market.

Ecological sustainability is a reality. We can see it with rapid changes in weather and high-level pollution around the world. From our side, we also need to take conscious steps in our daily lives like opting for reusable cups at our favourite cafes, recycle old glass bottles or even start using CFL lights at home. The automobile industry has also started taking serious steps in increasing its green footprint. Hence, we are focusing on Volvo’s new C40 Recharge EV as it will be unveiled on June 14. This will be the Scandinavian company’s second all-electric vehicle in India.

Here’s what to expect from the new Volvo C40 Recharge.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Battery Specs

The Volvo C40 Recharge is available with single and twin motors, the former being a rear-wheel-drive and the latter being an all-wheel-drive. Currently, Volvo hasn’t confirmed whether both versions will be available in India.

The single motor variant is powered by a 69kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 235bhp with 420Nm and has a top speed of 180kmph. The single motor C40 Recharge accelerates from 0-100kmph in 7.4 seconds. The single motor C40 Recharge is also available with a bigger 82kWh battery with an output of 248bhp.

Powered by an 82kWh battery pack, the dual-motor C40 Recharge boasts 402bhp and a massive 670Nm of torque. This all-wheel-drive version does 0-100kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 180kmph.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Range and Charging Time

Starting with the entry-level 69kWh battery pack, it offers a range of up to 460km according to the WLTP cycle. The battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in around 34 minutes using a 130kW DC charger.

The 82 kWh version offers a range of up to 515 km and now it can be charged by 200kW DC charger. Based on this it juices up from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes.

Volvo has updated the AWD version by increasing the power capacity of twin motors. The rear axle gets a 183kW (245bhp) e-motor while the front has a 117kW (157bhp) motor. With new battery cooling updates, the Twin Motor AWD can now drive up to 500km on a single charge, offering an additional 62kilometre boost over the previous model. It charges from 10 to 80 per cent with 150kW DC fast charging.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Features

The C40 Recharge comes standard with in-built Google services. For convenience’s sake, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play are all at the tip of your hand. It is also equipped with an air purifier system that prevents up to 80 per cent of hazardous PM 2.5 particles from entering the cabin. The C40 Recharge gets a 13-speaker Harmon Kardon music system with a 600W digital amplifier and an air-ventilated subwoofer. It also offers remote services via the Volvo Car app that lets you lock and unlock the car, cabin pre-cleaning and heating or cooling and charging start.

Volvo C40 Recharge: 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The C40 Recharge is awarded a five-star safety rating in the 2022 Euro NCAP tests making it one of the safest cars in the market. Apart from this, the EV comes with safety features like a 360-degree parking camera, cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane-keeping assist and emergency braking.