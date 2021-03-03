Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Volvo has announced to go the full-EV route from 2030 and all Volvo EVs to be available online only. Additionally, a new electric model from Sweden has arrived called the C40 Recharge.

By:March 3, 2021 2:25 PM

The Volvo C40 Recharge compact e-SUV has been revealed. The model is essentially a coupe version of the XC40 Recharge model, offering a sloping rear end in silhouette. The C40 Recharge is the brand’s second battery-electric vehicle model that is built on the same CMA vehicle platform and will only be offered as a pure EV. The C40 is expected to be followed by many more BEVs from Volvo. BY 2025, Volvo is aiming that half its volume sales would be pure-electric vehicles which we have known for some time. But a big announcement made by Volvo confirmed that by 2030, the brand will switch to being a pure EV brand.

Sticking with the Volvo C40 Recharge, the model features a new rear-end design with a lower roofline. Additionally, the new front design introduces the revised electric Volvo facia with new pixel technology integrated headlamps but continues to use the Thor-Hammer LED DRL design. The cabin remains largely familiar, borrowing heavily from the XC40 Recharge model, albeit with subtle tweaks. The key difference is that it would be available with a range of colour and decoration options specific to the C40 Recharge. It will be the first Volvo to be completely leather-free. The touchscreen is the same system as the XC40 Recharge, it comes integrated with the Android-based operating system with Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store integrated from the factory. Software updates would also be available like most modern cars over the air (OTA Updates).

The same electric motors from the XC40 Recharge would be offered with the C40 Recharge. Under the floor would be a 78 kWh battery pack which is claims to be enough for up to 420 km of range. But we await homologation numbers. Charging it up to 80% with a fast charger is said to take 40 minutes. But Volvo claims that all of that would continue to be improved over time with OTA updates.

But, if you’re looking to buy a C40 Recharge, Volvo will only sell it online. Additionally, Volvo has announced that once it goes full EV by 2030, its models would only retail though digital means online. It is a part of Volvo’s new three-pillar strategy: electric, online and growth. This means Volvo’s brick and mortar showrooms would be eventually phased out.

The C40 Recharge will go into production later this year, to be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the facility in Ghent, Belgium. While there is no word on its arrival in India at the moment, Volvo is preparing to introduce the XC40 Recharge in the Indian market to join Mercedes-Benz’s EQC BEV along with the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron SUV.

