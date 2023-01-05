Volkswagen ID.7 EV to be showcased at CES 2023

With the ID.7, Volkswagen is offering a new display concept, an augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch screen, digitally controlled air vents etc.

Volkswagen will showcase the next model in its EV family at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2023. The company will provide a glimpse of its first fully electric sedan based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), a camouflaged ID.71 EV that creates electroluminescent light effects. It claims an estimated range of up to 700 kilometers for European models based on a simulated WLTP cycle.

With the ID.7, VW is offering a new display concept, an augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch screen, digitally controlled air vents etc. The new AC is smart and offers a number of functions such as the ID.7 can detect when the driver is approaching with their key and can start to cool the interior on hot summer days or heat the interior on cold days before the driver gets into the vehicle.

VW’s ID.7 is one of the 10 new EVs planned to launch by 2026

The Volkswagen ID.7’s world premiere of the series production version is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Thomas Schafer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that with the new ID.7, they are extending their electric model range into the upper segments and claim that the sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. “The ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal? To deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.”

Special requests can be activated using voice commands, for instance, if the user says “Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold!”, the ID.7 will start the steering wheel heating function and at the same time, warm air is directed towards the driver’s hands.

After the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.66 (Chinese-market only) models and the new ID. Buzz, the ID.7 will be the sixth model in the company’s EV family. It is VW’s second global car to be based on the MEB after the ID.4.