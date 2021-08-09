Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

Volkswagen will officially reveal the ID.5 GTX battery-electric SUV coupe in September 2021. It is said to offer four-wheel drive and a range of just under 500kms.

By:August 9, 2021 10:10 AM

Volkswagen will take the wraps off of its next battery electric vehicle in September 2021. The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be its first all-electric SUV coupe which will be based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) architecture. Like most modern electric vehicles, the ID.5 GTX will use the same skateboard architecture with the battery pack placed under the floor with electric motors placed on the axle. VW will showcase the new model at the upcoming IAA Munich Motor Show.

Currently, the specific details about the ID.5 GTX have not been released. But we do know that it will feature an all-wheel drive with a dual motor set up and a claimed range of just under 500kms on a single charge.

The ID.5 GTX will feature intelligent IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. It will feature a LED rear lights with a 3D design. The SUV will feature a sloping roofline for the SUV coupe design which is the trend these days.

Volkswagen is globally looking to increase its share of all-electric cars. In Europe alone, it hopes to achieve 705 vehicle sales to be all-electric by 2030, as it looks towards being a carbon-neutral brand by 2050. Volkswagen India has not commented on its plans to introduce an electric model at the moment. Currently, the brand is looking to launch a brand new SUV — the Volkswagen Taigun. The model is a part of the VW Group’s India 2.0 strategy, built on the MQB-AO IN platform. The Taigun will be launched in India very soon as the automaker has already started to accept pre-launch bookings.

