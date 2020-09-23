Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

The India launch is likely by 2023 wherein the SUV will come in as a CBU unit and will be priced closer to Rs 70 lakh but will offer a higher range than other electric SUVs right now in the country as well as a decent feature set.

Volkswagen’s electric car range is now classified in the ID series. These electric cars roughly have the same underpinning and are based on the MEB platform. We’ve seen the ID.3 model which was previewed at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The ID.4 which was unveiled today then is a bigger model and has already gone on sale in certain parts of Europe. It is also the first electric SUV to be delivered to a customer with net CO2 neutral credentials. The very reason why you are seeing the ID.4 on these pages is that it could very well be the first Volkswagen SUV in the Indian market. Yes, that’s right. In the digital press conference, Volkswagen officials had confirmed that this SUV could very much be on the radar for the Indian market but only at a later stage. The initial plan is to first fulfill the demand for regions like Europe, the US and China.

The ID.4 looks like a conventional VW SUV and therein lies its appeal. VW SUVs have been always hailed for their design friendliness which in turn will help in an EV adoption much faster. There are unique bits to the ID.4 design though like the headlights, taillights, and other lights being LED. There are also 21-inch alloy wheels available with this SUV. Flush-fitting door handles too are provided. Inside one will find the AR head-up display, Hello ID wake-up command and more. The SUV seats five (has three child seat provisions side-by-side), no central tunnel intrusion and the electric powertrain located beneath the passenger compartment. Volkswagen designers have done the entire upholstery without using animal products. The wheelbase of 2,766mm and a boot capacity of 543 litres too are good considering that this is an electric vehicle.

Coming to the powertrain, Volkswagen uses a 77kWh battery pack that is good for producing 204hp of power and 310Nm of torque. 0-100kmph is dispatched in just 8.5 seconds while we expect the top speed to be 200kmph. Volkswagen has enabled fast charging on the SUV and the 125kWh DC charger will help provide juice for 320km in just half an hour. The regular 11kW charger will use an AC supply and provides the car a range of 520km according to the WLTP cycle. All the power is sent to the rear wheels, with an AWD system expected later in the day. The ground clearance of 210mm means the SUV can take on mild off-road conditions. Needless to say, the ID.4 is also a connected car thereby helping VW engineers diagnose any faults online. The warranty is eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres, with a 70 per cent battery retention guarantee.

As and when it comes to India (we expect it in late 2022 or early 2023), the Volkswagen ID.4 will be priced around Rs 65 lakh. This is more than double the price of the Hyundai Kona electric. However, the Volkswagen offers pretty much more equipment and is spacious too. That it seems like a proper SUV will definitely add to the allure. By the time it is launched, the Volkswagen Group as a whole will have the Audi e-tron on sale here. Hopefully enough, the charging infrastructure will have evolved and there will be more EVs around too, thereby making the ID.4’s acceptance much more broader.

