Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

The ID.4 GTX comes with two electric motors that produce more power and control through an all-wheel drive system. The company aims to increase EV sales by 70 per cent in Europe by 2030.

By:April 29, 2021 1:12 PM

Volkswagen has announced their first product that will come with the GTX badge, the ID.4 GTX. It will be the German car maker’s first performance-oriented EV with four-wheel drive system that is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. The ID.4 GTX will be available in Europe this summer while there is no news of it coming to other international markets yet.  

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

A key difference between the regular and GTX version of the electric SUV is that while the former gets one motor that drives the rear wheels, the latter comes with an additional motor on the front axle. This gives the ID.4 GTX an all-wheel drive system that can lend a better grip when on the road. The intelligent system onboard the ID.4 GTX send power to the rear wheels under normal conditions and diverts power to front wheels if only it senses the need for more traction. Volkswagen claims that the new model can go from 0 to 60kmph in 3.2 seconds while 0-100kmph comes in 6.2 seconds. Power output has gone up from 203hp to 299hp and the top speed of the vehicle has been limited to 180kmph.   

Despite the bump in power and addition of an electric motor, the battery capacity remains the same at 77kWh. The regular model has a claimed range of about 418km on a single charge and one can expect a lower range on the GTX model.  

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX red rear

Volkswagen has made some tweaks to the exterior of the ID.4 GTX to differentiate it from the standard model. These include a new design element in the headlamp DRLs, a redesigned body-coloured bumper, a black roof and spoiler, a high gloss roof frame bar, 3D LED tail lamps with the brake lights forming an X shape and the addition of GTX badge. The ID.4 will sit on 20-inch wheels as standard while 21-inch ones will be an option.  

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets new colour scheme for the interior

The interior has also received some tweaks in the form of a new colour scheme. The upper portion of the dashboard and the leatherette inserts have been coloured in a dark shade of blue which Volkswagen calls ‘X-Blue’ Along with this, you get contrast red stitching which is typically seen in performance-oriented iterations of vehicles these days. The GTX badges can be seen on the steering wheel, door sills and on the seats. Apart from this, the ID.4 already comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit as standard and a 12-inch one as an option in the more expensive variants. The cabin has a minimalistic and neat look about it and is illuminated with ambient lighting. One can find many gloss black surfaces on the inside as well.

ID.4 GTX will be sold at a starting price of 50,4715 euros (Rs 45.28 lakh) in Germany. The price does not include the subsidy for EVs in the country. With the introduction of the ID.4 GTX, Volkswagen wants to boost their EV portfolio and work towards achieving a 70 per cent increase in sales of electric vehicles by 2030. The company also intends to become climate-neutral by 2050.   

