Video: World’s first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Race cars have proved time and again that they can develop and lend technologies for road cars, this race will hopefully open similar opportunities for perfecting the flying car.

By:June 23, 2021 12:09 PM

In March this year, the world’s first electric flying car racing series Airspeeder signed the United Nations sustainability pledge, joining the names in global sport committing to long-term sustainability, including FIA, Formula E, Extreme E and more. Now, the electric racing EV Alauda Mk3 has taken its first remote-operated flight ahead of the racing series that kicks off later this year.

The first such competition for manned electric flying cars, Airspeeder has signed the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action pledge. The sport will see the use of manned electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL).

The craft, an electric vertical takeoff multicopter (eVTOL – electric vertical take-off and landing) was remotely controlled and the test flights took place under the supervision of Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

According to Airspeeder’s website, the “successful execution of these flights means that uncrewed electric flying car Grands Prix will take place in 2021 at three soon-to-be-revealed international locations.”

A total of 10 Mk4 electric flying car models will be provided to racing teams for the race in the skies. Alauda claims that these EVs will be capable of speeds of up to 160 km/h and shoot to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. The vehicles will use carbon-fibre composite technologies, keeping weight as low as 400 kg and hence ensuring improved manoeuverability and with 540 hp, greater speeds.

Also read: Hyundai, GM ‘serious’ about flying car taxis by 2025, commercialisation by 2030

Y’know how the first motorcycle race took place over a century ago, not because the concept of motorcycles has been perfected back then, but it was when the second motorcycle was built.

The concept of flying cars may not be viable to bring to our roads (or skies) yet but that is no reason not to race them. And as race cars have proved time and again that they can develop and lend technologies for road cars, this race will hopefully open similar opportunities for perfecting the flying car.

