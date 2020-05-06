Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

The all-conquering, mighty Tesla Cybertruck could quite be the military vehicle if one wants it to be. That too with the least modifications.

By:Published: May 6, 2020 7:31:30 PM

The Tesla Cybertruck is just wonderful, ain’t it? It makes one want to own it right away. Apart from the mishap that happened during its presentation, the Cybertruck will have many eating out of its hands. The said mishap was when the truck demo was being held and one of the salient points discussed was its shatter-proof glass. Well, the so-called shatter-proof glass actually broke when a steel ball was thrown at it. That aside, a creative bloke went ahead and imagined the Cybertruck as a military combat vehicle. The exact reverse of the legendary Hummer then? Not still because this is just a render. The US army has always been keen about getting electric vehicles into its fold. This could perhaps be the right time?

For starters, the shell of the vehicle itself will need minimum modifications. It is after all made of Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel. So much, and thankfully for that, a hard hammer hit didn’t even put a scratch on the door panels during the aforementioned demonstration. Jan Peisert from Electric Future Youtube channel, a car designer by profession is the one who has had this amazing vision. There are solar panels on top of one of the version. Plus the extra armour weighing around 1,300kg is something that could easily be taken on the Cybertruck’s chassis. Veritable enough!

The solar panels that will be put on the military Cybertruck will ensure that the combat vehicle remains as self-sufficient as possible. The 406mm ground clearance is also up to military standards. Jan consulted various military operation experts and the like for this. He thinks runflat tyres will make more sense given the terrain the Cybertruck will have to traverse as well. Surveillance units and other military-grade equipment can easily be imagined onto this truck.

Enough of the talks. Take a look below to see what we were yapping about for so long.

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide