Video: Electric Hummer teased again – 0-100 in 3 seconds, 15,500 Nm of torque!

The new teaser video released by GMC revealed a silhouette of the Hummer EV. Along with the silhouette, a few key features of this highly-anticipated electric pickup truck and SUV were revealed as well.

General Motors has been drumming up a lot of anticipation about the Hummer making a comeback in an electric avatar. The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the unveiling on 30 May by some months but now GM says that the GMC Hummer EV will debut by the end of this year when pre-cookings will also be opened. Production has been slated to begin next year. The electric Hummer will come as a pickup truck and an SUV, as per the latest teaser video GM published on their social media handles.

The electric truck will be a major milestone in GM’s $20 million push into electric mobility. The Hummer EV will come equipped extensively with tech gadgets and driver assistance systems like Super Cruise. The truck will be based on GM’s modular ‘Ultium’ electric vehicle platform unveiled in March, with a battery pack that can go up to 200 kWh.

Fully charged. Fully electric. Ready to change the game forever. The First Ever #GMCHummerEV. Reveal & Pre-Order Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/JrLTKnCVEi — GMC (@GMC) July 29, 2020

Many aspects of the electric Hummer are worth raising eyebrows for. First of all, it’s a Hummer and it’s electric. But then, moving on to the power figures and the brows go off the roof. GMC have said that the Hummer EV packs 1,000 hp and 11,500 pound-feet (15,591.91 Nm). The torque figure may not be an accurate representation. GMC’s massive number seems to be corresponding to the wheel torque instead of engine torque (motor torque in this case). A more understandable figure is expected to be revealed closer to its unveiling.

Also read: New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

The electric Hummer is expected to go in production right around the time when Tesla Cybertruck will too, a few months after EV startup Rivian begins shipping its electric pickup and SUV. So, there’s going to be a whole new crop of vehicles on American roads.

