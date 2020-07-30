Video: Electric Hummer teased again – 0-100 in 3 seconds, 15,500 Nm of torque!

The new teaser video released by GMC revealed a silhouette of the Hummer EV. Along with the silhouette, a few key features of this highly-anticipated electric pickup truck and SUV were revealed as well.

By:Published: July 30, 2020 3:52 PM

electric hummer debut

General Motors has been drumming up a lot of anticipation about the Hummer making a comeback in an electric avatar. The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the unveiling on 30 May by some months but now GM says that the GMC Hummer EV will debut by the end of this year when pre-cookings will also be opened. Production has been slated to begin next year. The electric Hummer will come as a pickup truck and an SUV, as per the latest teaser video GM published on their social media handles.

The electric truck will be a major milestone in GM’s $20 million push into electric mobility. The Hummer EV will come equipped extensively with tech gadgets and driver assistance systems like Super Cruise. The truck will be based on GM’s modular ‘Ultium’ electric vehicle platform unveiled in March, with a battery pack that can go up to 200 kWh.

Many aspects of the electric Hummer are worth raising eyebrows for. First of all, it’s a Hummer and it’s electric. But then, moving on to the power figures and the brows go off the roof. GMC have said that the Hummer EV packs 1,000 hp and 11,500 pound-feet (15,591.91 Nm). The torque figure may not be an accurate representation. GMC’s massive number seems to be corresponding to the wheel torque instead of engine torque (motor torque in this case). A more understandable figure is expected to be revealed closer to its unveiling.

Also read: New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

The electric Hummer is expected to go in production right around the time when Tesla Cybertruck will too, a few months after EV startup Rivian begins shipping its electric pickup and SUV. So, there’s going to be a whole new crop of vehicles on American roads.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Video: Electric Hummer teased again - 0-100 in 3 seconds, 15,500 Nm of torque!

Video: Electric Hummer teased again - 0-100 in 3 seconds, 15,500 Nm of torque!

Hero Electric scooters now available at Rs 2,999 a month: Subscription-based financing plans launched

Hero Electric scooters now available at Rs 2,999 a month: Subscription-based financing plans launched

KTM announces free extended warranty, roadside assistance and more with every new booking

KTM announces free extended warranty, roadside assistance and more with every new booking

Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition launched: Price, specs, features of Hyundai Tucson rival

Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition launched: Price, specs, features of Hyundai Tucson rival

Kia Sonet interior teased: Venue rival to get 10.25-in touchscreen, digital instrument cluster

Kia Sonet interior teased: Venue rival to get 10.25-in touchscreen, digital instrument cluster

Covid-19 Impact: TVS Motor Company reports loss of Rs 139 crore in Q1 FY21

Covid-19 Impact: TVS Motor Company reports loss of Rs 139 crore in Q1 FY21

Mitsubishi Pajero to be axed next year: New plan to focus on hybrids and EVs

Mitsubishi Pajero to be axed next year: New plan to focus on hybrids and EVs

Hero Xtreme 160R pros and cons: 5 things to like about this Honda X-Blade rival

Hero Xtreme 160R pros and cons: 5 things to like about this Honda X-Blade rival

Upcoming KTM all-electric scooter may look like this: Likely to be based on Bajaj Chetak

Upcoming KTM all-electric scooter may look like this: Likely to be based on Bajaj Chetak

ARAI, Praj Industries to jointly develop biofuels for use in industry and transportation

ARAI, Praj Industries to jointly develop biofuels for use in industry and transportation

Former Force India F1 driver crashes super rare McLaren Senna worth over Rs 16 crore

Former Force India F1 driver crashes super rare McLaren Senna worth over Rs 16 crore

Jawa roadside assistance program launched: Available at this price for Jawa 42, Perak

Jawa roadside assistance program launched: Available at this price for Jawa 42, Perak

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 colour-wise prices revealed: Gets these 3 changes

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 colour-wise prices revealed: Gets these 3 changes

Continental to use supercomputer powered by NVIDIA to train AI for driverless cars

Continental to use supercomputer powered by NVIDIA to train AI for driverless cars

Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY21 sales down by 82.1%: Reports net loss of Rs 249 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY21 sales down by 82.1%: Reports net loss of Rs 249 crore

'Alexa, charge my car': Skoda electric cars can now start/stop charging remotely via Amazon Alexa

'Alexa, charge my car': Skoda electric cars can now start/stop charging remotely via Amazon Alexa

Great news! Car, bike sales posting turnaround despite COVID-19 crisis: Here's how

Great news! Car, bike sales posting turnaround despite COVID-19 crisis: Here's how

Mercedes-Benz announces new T-Class: Van model to be positioned below V-Class

Mercedes-Benz announces new T-Class: Van model to be positioned below V-Class

Man allegedly buys new Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 2.4 crore with Coronavirus relief fund

Man allegedly buys new Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 2.4 crore with Coronavirus relief fund

Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices

Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices