ValetEZ partners with Lighthouse Mall Management to provide destination EV charging

ValetEZ and Lighthouse Mall management have joined hands to roll out ChargeEZ EV charging network across five cities in India.

Smart parking solutions provide ChargeEZ has announced their partnership with Lighthouse Mall Management to install EV charging stations across their mall and retail properties across five cities in India. ValetEZ had earlier rolled out ChargeEZ, their destination charging solution, across Bangalore and this step will further expand their reach and help facilitate more EV owners.

ChargeEZ is a highly scalable and cost-effective EV charging solution for two and four-wheeler EV owners and two and three-wheeler fleet operators for charging electric vehicles. This technology-based EV park and charge platform from ValetEZ aims to bring destination charging solutions through EV AC charging points to the electric vehicles that are parked at any of the Lighthouse managed properties, while the owners can spend time elsewhere.

Speaking on the partnership, Smit Kant Raturi, CEO of ValetEZ, said, “India faces a shortage of reliable EV charging infrastructure. However, with the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country, the scenario is gradually improving. We are excited to partner with Lighthouse which has always been at the forefront of driving innovations in consumer experience in the malls sector in the country. We already have more than 20 charging stations deployed with them in Bangalore and plan to install close to 500 charging stations across five cities over the coming months, covering regular and fast EV AC charging for 2 wheelers, and fast charging for 4 wheelers.”

Sharing his views on the alliance, Neeraj Duggal, MD at Lighthouse Mall Management, said, “We are excited to partner with the dedicated team at ValetEZ in bringing EV charging to our properties. ValetEZ has been able to bring innovations to the visitor experience earlier as well when they worked with us to introduce the country’s first FASTag enabled contactless Mall parking at Brookfield Mall. The addition of ValetEZ-led EV charging stations across all our properties allows us to continue adding innovative new services that can immensely benefit visitors who are EV owners, further helping us stand apart from our competitors in the market.”