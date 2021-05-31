US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

Talwar Auto Garages PVT Ltd, one of the largest automotive distributors in South India, has signed a purchase order for 2,000 Triton EV semi-trucks. The trucks are worth USD 300 million (Rs 21,76,96,50,000).

Triton Electric Vehicle, LLC, a US-based company has said that it has got an order from a South Indian company for its EVs. Himanshu Patel, CEO and founder at Triton Electric Vehicles, LLC shared this news on social media. He said that Talwar Auto Garages PVT Ltd, one of the largest automotive distributors in South India, has signed a purchase order for 2,000 Triton EV semi-trucks. The trucks are worth USD 300 million (Rs 21,76,96,50,000). The first deliveries are scheduled almost after a year. Himanshu says that Talwar will supply these trucks to their commercial industrial clients in the southern states of India – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Hyderabad. Triton EV happens to be the subsidiary of Triton Solar. “Triton Solar and Triton-EV are committed to engineering a revolutionary new global energy structure and are working closely with partner nations to accomplish this goal.”, says the company motto.

The aforementioned trucks will be made in the US and exported to India. Triton EV was recently in the news when the brand had opened its bookings for the Model H in the country. While the launch as well as price were to be announced on May 10, 2021, understandably due to the present pandemic, it has been postponed. The Model H is an eight-seater electric SUV and boasts 200kWh batteries that propel it from 0-100kmph in around three seconds. At the same time, one can fully charge the SUV in just two hours, using a fast charger. There is also a massive warranty of 10 years on the car. The Model H looks as big and butch as any other American SUV and boasts a massive 1,100km+ range.

The company says that the Model H is capable of producing more than 1,500hp and is built for the long haul. Pre-bookings had started for the Indian market but as discussed before, they have now been stopped.

