Upto Rs 6,000 off on Hero Electric scooters: Here’s how to avail!

Hero Electric has announced “Celebrate Your Freedom Campaign” under which the company is offering some good discounts on its electric scooters. The “Celebrate Your Freedom” campaign has been launched with a reward scheme with benefits of up to Rs 6,000. The company reveals that a customer who purchases any Hero Electric Hi-speed lithium-ion bike is eligible to get Rs 3,000 discount along with an additional discount of Rs 2,000 for the first time customers. Amazon benefits of Rs 1,000 for also on offer for existing customers who act as referees. Hero Electric’s three-day return policy and home delivery options continue as before for customers throughout India.

Speaking about this innovative idea, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that the company keeps on hearing from some of its customers, particularly those who switch from the petrol bikes to Hero E-bikes that they were initially a bit skeptical but soon got so much used to the comfort and convenience of the Hero E-bikes that they feel a great peace of mind and a unique sense of freedom. He added that the customers feel liberated from the worries of daily expenses of petrol, frequent visits to service stations and the increased maintenance expenses as the bikes grows old. Gill further stated that this led the company to think of launching a campaign called “Celebrate your Freedom.” on the eve of India’s Independence Day.

He stated that this campaign addresses the individuals who are progressive, spend judiciously and look for great value for money in the products that they buy. Also, the home charging facility of the portable batteries alleviates any range anxiety and allows them to maintain social distancing in their daily commute Hero E-bike users deserve to feel proud of contributing their bit for saving our environment. He concluded his statement by saying that riding a Hero E-bike for 5 years is equivalent to planting 10 full-grown trees.

