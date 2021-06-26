Upto Rs 28,000 price cut on Hero Electric Nyx, Photon & more due to FAME II revision

Hero Electric has implemented price cuts in the range of 12 to 33 percent on its electric scooters with the maximum benefits being offered on the Nyx HX triple battery scooter.

Following the Government’s decision to increase electric two-wheeler subsidies under the FAME II scheme, numerous players in the respective segment have slashed the prices of their products. Ather Energy was the first one to announce a price cut for its electric scooters. Now, very recently, Hero Electric has done the same and has decided to pass on the benefits to the customers. The company has recently announced the new prices for its electric scooters. Hero Electric has implemented price cuts in the range of 12 to 33 percent on its electric scooters with the maximum benefits being offered on the Nyx HX triple battery scooter. Now, going into the details, starting with the Photon HX, this particular model is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 71,449 in comparison to its previous price of Rs 79,940.

That said, the price of this electric scooter has been reduced by Rs 8,491. Similarly, the Optima ER double battery electric scooter can now be yours for a price of Rs 58,980 as against its previous price of Rs 78,640. That said, the brand has slashed the price of this model by Rs 19,660. As already mentioned, the maximum benefit is being offered on the Hero Nyx HX triple battery electric scooter. The said model that was previously available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,13,115 is now priced at Rs 85,136 and hence, gets a massive price cut of Rs 27,979.

Here are the new model-wise prices of Hero Electric products after the FAME II revision:

Revised Hero Electric scooter prices after FAME II revision

Spaking on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO Hero Electric said, “The revision in subsidies on batteries and EVs overall under the FAME policy is just the move the industry needed to drive adoption of electric vehicles. Having had one of the best years in terms of sales despite the pandemic last year is a testimony that the market is ripe for a major push towards shifting towards a cleaner mobility solution. We have seen a major spurt in the adoption of our CITY SPEED SERIES in the last two years and with this additional subsidy, we expect a multifold increase in the sale of such models. With such industry friendly moves from the policy makers, we expect the market to further touch 5-7 million units on road over the next 5 years.”,

Randheer Singh, Senior Specialist, NITI AYOG said, “The Union Govt of India and its ministries are firmly committed to transforming the way the nation commutes. We have been in talks with all the stake holders in the industry and after numerous deliberations, we felt it announcing the amendments to the existing policy will help drive up adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. The time is right for the country to make the shift to a cleaner mode of transport and free our cities from harmful pollutants emitting from fossil fuel vehicles.”

