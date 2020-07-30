Upcoming KTM all-electric scooter may look like this: Likely to be based on Bajaj Chetak

Motorrad Magazin has issued a rendered image in order to imagine the production-spec version of the highly awaited KTM electric scooter. Take a look at the image and we are sure that you will get fascinated just by the visuals. Here is why!

KTM electric scooter rendering (Image source: Motorrad Magazin)

KTM has been working on an all-electric scooter for quite some time now. The said all-electric offering might be based on the Bajaj Chetak that was launched in India a few months back. Back in the year 2013, the KTM E-Speed electric scooter concept was revealed and very recently, Motorrad Magazin has issued a rendered image in order to imagine the production-spec version of the highly-awaited e-scooter. Take a look at the image and we are sure that you will get fascinated just by the visuals. Needless to say, if the scooter makes it to production with a similar design as seen in the rendering, it will be one exciting one and should definitely appeal to the masses, especially the younger crowd. Just take a look at those sharp creases and lines that run across the body length and imagine the same design coming into reality. In addition to this, the exposed mechanicals along with the minimalistic bodywork lends a lot of character to the scooter.

In typical KTM tradition, the electric scooter in the image can be seen with components like frame and the brake calipers painted in orange. Being a KTM electric scooter, expect a higher top speed and better range compared to the Bajaj Chetak. Moreover, as brands like Ather Energy and TVS are offering some fancy equipment and features on their all-electric offerings, KTM will likely try to be very much in the game by offering the said elements too. The production of KTM electric scooter is expected to start next year at Bajaj’s Chakan facility.

It would be too early at present to comment on the pricing, but the KTM electric scooter should be launched with a price tag nearing Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and should be available via the existing KTM dealerships across India. More interesting details on KTM electric scooter might spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Also, for the latest auto news, reviews and more, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Motorrad Magazin

