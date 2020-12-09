Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Upcoming electric bikes in India in 2021: The electric two-wheeler market looks really promising in the coming year with several home-grown brands introducing new electric motorcycles in various segments, including fully-faired sports bikes.

We have now stepped into an era in which it is now no longer surprising to see electric scooters scampering along the streets in India. You’re in the market to buy an electric two-wheeler and you now have plenty of choices. And the market is slated to expand even further next year as several Indian startups are set to spice up the segments with all-electric fully-faired motorcycles, streetfighters, commuters, and more. Here we line up the top five electric motos that should offer a promising blend of range and performance.

One Electric Kridn

The upcoming Kridn electric bike promises a top speed of 95 km/h and has a peak torque output of 165 Nm. With these numbers, the Kridn electric bike will be one of the fastest electric motorcycles on sale in India. The bike gets suspension set up from Munjal Showa along with CEAT tyres.

The brand aims to bring another entry-level model in 2021 with 75 km/h top speed from a 2 kW Motor with a target price of Rs 1 lakh. The company is planning to launch the KRIDN electric bike in India at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 2+1 year warranty.

Okinawa Oki100

The first electric motorcycle from Okinawa, codenamed Oki100 has been in development for about three years now and offers a conventional commuter bike appeal. Moreover, it will also boast a 150-km range and 100-120 km/h top speed. It will offer several connected features through a smartphone app and allow the rider to stay informed of vital information about the vehicles. The battery is swappable and there is also fast charging available. The motorcycle was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will retail for less than Rs 1 lakh.

Tork T6X

T6X electric motorcycle is powered by a lithium-ion battery that claims a range of about 100 km per charge and the bike can do a top speed of up to 100 km/h. The battery can be charged up to 80% in one hour. Tork Motors has also equipped the T6X with its TIROS (Tork Intuitive Response Operating System). Apart from analysis and compilation of data for every ride, power management, real-time power consumption, and range forecasts, TIROS also collects data on how it is ridden. Expect a price tag of about Rs Rs 1.4 lakh.

Also read: Simple Mark 2 ‘smart’ electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77 is a connected all-electric bike that gets features like remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride diagnostics, and more. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The battery pack includes three modular Li-ion modules for a total output of 4.2 kWh and offers a range of 130 km to 150 km per charge. Expect a price tag of Rs 3 lakh and above.

Evolet Hawk

Not many details are known about the Hawk yet however it is expected to have a restricted top speed of 85 km/h or below and a healthy range of about 150 km. It’ll get disc brakes at both ends with a combined braking system. It will likely come with 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with MRF rubber on them. The instrument console will be fully-digital connectivity features using the Evolet app for vital statistics of the bike. Expect a price tag between Rs 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh.

