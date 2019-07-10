Upcoming electric cars in India: MG eZS, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Audi e-Tron and more

Hyundai's first all-electric car, the Kona EV, made its India debut this week. The same is going to be followed by several other electric vehicle launches from several other car manufacturers soon. With the government framing its policies in sync with facilitating the faster adoption of green mobility solutions in India, several big names in the automotive industry have confirmed that they are going to launch an all-electric vehicle in India very soon. These include the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Audi and even the recent entrant, MG Motors. The interesting thing to note here is that most of these cars are going to launch in India this year itself. Here is a complete list of all the upcoming all-electric cars set to launch in India soon.

MG eZS

The second product of the SIAC owned Britsh car manufacturer in India, after the Hector, is going to be the eZS all-electric SUV. MG has confirmed that it is going to launch this all-electric SUV in India sometime towards the end of 2019 itself. The MG eZS is going to get a 100 kW electric motor. MG promises that this vehicle will deliver a range of 350 km on a full charge. It will support charging through standard AC charger as well as DC fast chargers. The former will take close to 6.5 hours to charge the batteries to the full while the later is going to do the same under 60 minutes time. Prices of the same are expected to fall in between the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Leaf

The Japanese automaker has confirmed that it is going to launch its global all-electric model Leaf in the Indian market. The debut of the same is expected to take place by the end of 2019. The Nissan Leaf comes with a 40 kWh battery pack. When fully charged, the same promises to offer a range of around 400 km. Plugged into a DC fast charger, the Nissan Leaf's batteries will juice up to 80 per cent in a matter of 40 minutes. The prices of the Nissan Leaf are expected to fall somewhere in-between the range of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi e-Tron

Audi, the German car manufacturer is all set to launch its first electric car, the e-Tron in the Indian market by the end of 2019. The luxury electric vehicle comes with a set of two electric motors. The combined power output of these electric motors stands at 300 kW which is equivalent to 400 hp. The torque figures for this electric vehicle stands at 664 Nm. The Audi e-Tron comes with a 95 kWh battery pack. According to the WLTP cycle, the same offers a range of close to 400 km on a single charge. Prices of the same are expected to fall close to the mark of Rs 1.5 crore.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that it is going to launch its first all-electric car in India. The Indo-Japanese automaker is currently testing its all-electric prototype in India. The same is based on the Japanese spec WagonR. We expect the automaker to base the Indian spec model on the Indian iteration of the WagonR itself. Maruti is yet to confirm an official launch date for the same. However, it is likely that the same will make its debut in India sometime next year. Maruti's all-electric model is going to be a mass-market product. Hence, expect its price to fall somewhere close to the mark of Rs 10 lakh.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is also working on an all-electric model as well. The same is going to be based on its all-new premium hatchback, Altroz. The prototype of the same was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. So far, there is no concrete information on the specifications and the launch date of the Altroz EV in India. We expect the same to make its debut sometime within the next couple of years. Its prices are likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra, which currently stands at the pioneer of electric mobility in India, is also going to launch an all-electric vehicle for the masses. The same will be based on its micro-SUV, the KUV100. To be called the eKUV100, the same was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo last year. The eKUV100 is going to come with a 31 kW, 3 phase AC induction motor. This all-electric micro-SUV will promise a range of around 150 km on a single charge. The eKUV100 will take 80 per cent when plugged into a DC fast charger within an hour. The eKUV100 is going to launch in India sometime later this year. Its prices of this EV are expected to fall somewhere close to the mark of Rs 10 lakh.