Upcoming Electric Cars in India in January 2023: XUV400 to Ioniq 5

Electric cars are gradually becoming very popular in India. From mass-market players to luxury carmakers, a lot of brands are joining the EV brandwagon. In fact, several electric cars will be launched this month. So, check out all the upcoming electric cars in India in January 2023. The list includes the likes of the Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Ioniq 5, etc.

Upcoming Electric Cars in India in January 2023:

Citroen eC3 EV

Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh

Citroen India will introduce the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback this month. The upcoming Citroen eC3 EV is expected to get a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offer a driving range of around 300-350 km on a single charge. The eC3 is likely to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV400

Expected starting price: Rs 15 lakh

Mahindra will announce the official prices of the XUV400 in January. Its bookings and deliveries will also commence this month itself. The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. This Tata Nexon EV rival will be priced under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Expected starting price: Rs 50 lakh

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been showcased ahead of its official launch and bookings for the same are now open. Its prices will be announced at the Auto Expo 2023. The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge. It will be priced under Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW i7

Expected starting price: Rs 1.80 crore

BMW India will launch its flagship electric sedan, i7, in the Indian market this month. The all-new BMW i7 is likely to be introduced in India in the top-spec xDrive 60 variant that gets two electric motors with a combined output of 570 bhp. It will get a 101.7 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 624 km per charge.

