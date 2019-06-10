UP invites companies to set up EV charging stations across key cities and expressways across state

The state of Uttar Pradesh has become the first in India to formally invite EoIs (expression of interest) from companies to set up electric vehicle charging stations. This is the first proposal after the Union Power Ministry issued guidelines over setting up of such EV charging stations in December 2018 to promote the use of battery electric autorickshaws. In March this year, the New Delhi government approved the plan to set up 131 public charging stations in the capital. Also, private firms like Magenta Power are working on EV charging corridor on Mumbai-Pune highway besides other projects.

According to the EoI invitation, UP will focus on key cities across the state, along with major expressways and national highways that pass through the state. The tender inviting EoIs was issued on 6th June and stands open till 28th June.

To meet its 2032 EV ambition India is making steady progress in bringing in measures for easier and quicker adoption of EVs.

In February this year, the Cabinet cleared the Rs 10,000 crore FAME II scheme which will be implemented over a period of three years with effect from 1 April 2019. The main objective of the scheme is to encourage faster adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles by way of offering an incentive on the purchase of electric vehicles and also by way of establishing necessary charging infrastructure for EVs.

In a draft EV policy released in November last year, Delhi government said that it aims at having 25% of total vehicles in Delhi converted to electric vehicles and to do so it will offer an array of incentives and promote setting up of charging infrastructure in both residential and non-residential areas.

The policy further proposes a complete waiver of road tax, registration fee and parking charges for all-electric vehicles by 2023. The draft policy also mentions that to develop charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Delhi, the government plans to have charging points at every 3 km and offer a subsidy of 100% (up to Rs 30,000) to set up charging points (for the first 10,000 points) in Delhi.