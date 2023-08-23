Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition sells out in 90 seconds

Ultraviolette’s latest offering, the F77 Space Edition was sold out in 90 seconds as soon as bookings were opened on 22 August.

After launching the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition two days ago and opening bookings on 22 August, the Bengaluru-based EV maker has announced that all 10 examples of the limited edition electric motorcycle have been sold in 90 seconds.

Priced at Rs 5,6 lakh ex-showroom, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition was limited to 10 units and is built using aerospace-grade aluminium which has a high strength-to-weight ratio and a tensile strength. The motorcycle is also painted using high-quality aerospace-grade paint.

The motorcycle was built to honour and acknowledges India’s space odyssey and the country’s contributions to the aerospace community. The F77 Space Edition was available in a single colour called Cosmic White, and the paint also helped reduce drag on the motorcycle, helping it be more efficient.

Powering the F77 Space Edition is the 10.3kWh battery pack that delivers 40bhp and 100Nm of torque. The claimed IDC range is 307km, while it can accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 152kmph.