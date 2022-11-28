Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle: Price and variants explained

The all-new Ultraviolette F77 has been launched in India in three variants with prices starting at Rs 3.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained the price and variants of this electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77: Price & variants explained

Ultraviolette F77 Standard

Price: Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The standard variant of the new Ultraviolette F77 is offered in three colours: Supersonic Silver, Stealth Grey & Plasma Red. It gets a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor that comes paired with a 7.1 kWh battery pack. The F77 Standard develops 85 Nm of peak torque and it has a top speed of 140 kmph. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 206 km per charge.

Ultraviolette F77 Recon

Price: Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Recon variant of the new Ultraviolette F77 gets the same colour schemes as its standard trim. It gets a 29 kW (38.9 bhp) electric motor that comes paired with a 10.3 kWh battery pack. The F77 Recon is claimed to offer a riding range of 307 km per charge. It churns out 95 Nm of peak torque and has a top speed of 147 kmph.

Ultraviolette F77 Limited edition

Price: Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Finally, we have the limited edition Ultraviolette F77. Only 77 units of this special electric motorcycle will be produced and they are already sold out. It is offered in a single dual-tone colour scheme (Meteor Grey with Afterburner Yellow). The F77 limited edition gets a 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) electric motor, paired with a 10.3 kWh battery pack. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 307 km per charge and has a top speed of 152 kmph.

