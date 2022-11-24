Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched: Priced from Rs 3.80 lakh

The all-new Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Deliveries of the same will commence in January 2023 in Bengaluru followed by a phase-wise expansion.

Bengaluru-based EV maker, Ultraviolette Automotive, has introduced India’s first-ever high-performance electric motorcycle. The all-new Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Deliveries of the same will commence in January 2023 in Bengaluru followed by a phase-wise expansion. It is offered in three variants and the variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

Ultraviolette F77: Variants and price

Ultraviolette F77 Variant Price (ex-showroom) F77 Standard Rs 3.80 lakh F77 Recon Rs 4.55 lakh F77 Limited Edition Rs 5.50 lakh

Ultraviolette is offering the new F77 in three variants: Standard, Recon and Limited Edition, with prices ranging from Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that only 77 units of the Limited Edition model of the F77 will be manufactured.

Ultraviolette F77: Range and performance

The standard variant of the Ultraviolette F77 gets a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor while the Recon and Limited Edition variants feature 29 kW (38.9 bhp) and 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) electric motors respectively. They sport 7.1 kWh, 10.3 kWh and 10.3 kWh battery packs and are claimed to offer a range of 206 km, 307 km and 307 km per charge respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s relentless pursuit for design and performance, and we can proudly claim that it is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and features. The F77 proves that superior performance and uncompromising power can be packed in a stunning form factor that India has been waiting for, and very soon it will be available globally.”

