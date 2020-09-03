Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

The Ultraviolette F77 is a connected all-electric bike that gets features like remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride diagnostics and more. The F77 will first be rolled out in India next year in a phased manner. More details here!

Ultraviolette Automotive’s high-performance all-electric motorcycle – the F77 is all set to be launched in India next year. This confirmation by the company comes after the launch of the electric bike got delayed with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd.also announced that it has received an additional investment of Rs 30 Crore from TVS Motor Company and the said investment is part of the latest round (Series B) of funding. Ultraviolette Automotive started building the F77 three years ago and the brand unveiled the pre-production version of the F77 in November 2019. Ultraviolette Automotive claims that the F77 is a high-performance all-electric motorcycle that has been built with principles used in the aviation industry, right from advanced engineering simulations to multi-level safety systems and also the design identity of the motorcycle.

The Ultraviolette F77 is a connected all-electric bike that gets features like remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride diagnostics and more. The company says that the Ultraviolette F77 will first be rolled out in India next year with expanding national availability planned in phases. Commenting on the latest announcement, Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said that the company has seen significant advancements in the transportation and mobility industry globally, with an increased demand for personal mobility in recent times. He adds that the brand also sees rapid growth in the Indian two-wheeler industry with a special focus on electric vehicles, and it is in this context that Ultraviolette Automotive set out to create the F77 that happens to be India’s first high-performance motorcycle. He states that the company unveiled the motorcycle less than a year ago, and since then it has achieved significant strides in making the F77 production-ready.

Speaking on the investment, Manu Saxena, Vice President for Future Mobility & Dealer Transformation at TVS Motor Company said that Ultraviolette Automotive continues to demonstrate excellent engineering and technological capabilities and innovativeness in developing high-performance electric bikes. Moreover, the spokesperson added that TVS Motor is excited to see the progress and developments made by UV team and TVS Motor Company is certainly confident that these actions will go a long way towards establishing a greener future for the country.

