Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

Here is another vehicle that copies the design of not just one but three vehicles. Showcased at Auto Shanghai 2021, the ORA Lightning Cat is a cross between a Porsche Panamera, 911 and Volkswagen Beetle.

By:April 25, 2021 3:03 PM

If you have always fancied a Porsche Panamera but were waiting for an electric version of the sedan, then your wishes might be granted soon! You can get an electric Panamera with only two caveats – one, it will not actually be made Porsche and the second one is that you will have to move to China to buy the vehicle. 

ORA Lightning Cat at Auto Shanghai 2021

Great Wall Motors (GWM), the Chinese automaker has yet again ripped off the design of a famous vehicle and slapped their name on it. This mishmash of Porsche Panamera, 911 and Volkswagen Beetle is called ORA Lightning Cat. Yes, that is not a typo and the vehicle is indeed called Lightning ‘Cat’ and not Lightning ‘Car’. In fact, it is just one of the four vehicles by ORA that have Cat in their name. The other three are Good Cat, White Cat and Black Cat. The vehicle was shown as a concept at Auto Shanghai 2021, the same show where the Panamera was originally revealed in 2009. 

ORA Lightning Cat at Auto Shanghai 2021

One glance at the Ora Lightning Cat will instantly remind you of the Panamera. The overall design takes huge inspiration from the German sedan. The headlamps are oval and will remind you of Porsche 911s from the previous generation. At the side, you will be able to spot the dual-tone paint scheme of the vehicle. This is actually an interesting detail as the vehicle has a matte silver finish all around but has a metallic bronze finish on parts of the bumper and doors. The rear of the vehicle differs from the Panamera and looks more like a Beetle that has been beaten into a slightly different shape. There is a large glass panel at the back but unlike mid-engine cars where you can admire a V8 or V10 through the window, in the Lightning Cat, you will be looking at the backs of people’s heads. 

Details about the mechanical specifications of the Lightning Cat are scarce but we do know that it will come with two electric motors driving all four wheels of the car. The company also claims that the vehicle will be able to accelerate from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds. For reference, the Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, petrol engine and an electric motor which has a combined power and torque output of 690hp and 870Nm, respectively. This allows the Panamera S E-Hybrid to go from 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds. 

ORA Lightning Cat at Auto Shanghai 2021

On the inside, one can find a round steering wheel and three dials behind it. There are two touchscreens in the centre of the dash. A big screen I mounted horizontally on the dashboard and a smaller screen has been embedded into a panel that stretched from the dash to the centre console. It is a fairly clutter-free interior and will remind you of Tesla cars. 

ORA Punk Cat EV is a copy of Volkswagen Beetle

The ORA Lightning Cat is not the first car to borrow design cues from other famous vehicles. The ORA Adora is a copy of Honda e and the company even showcased a Beetle copy”Cat” at the Shanghai Auto Show named Punk Cat. ORA Lighting Cat was showcased as a concept car but it looks almost production-ready and should hit the Chinese market within this year and cost lesser than the Porsche Panamera. Seeing the boom in demand for SUVs, Great Wall Motors has plans to set foot in the Indian market with their Haval brand as well. The company has already set up an R&D centre in Karnataka. 

