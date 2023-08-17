TVS teases the launch of its electric scooter; to rival Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X

The new e-scooter has hinted to provide Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity options.

TVS motor company discloses more features of its new electric scooter. TVS new e-scooter is all set to be launched on August 23, 2023, in Dubai. It is being predicted that its new ride will be based on the Creon e-scooter concept that was introduced at the Auto Expo a few years back. In a series of teasers TVS has been hinting on its e-scooter’s details, let’s have a look at these proposed features.

As shown in its new teaser we get a look at the infotainment system the TVS e-scooter wears. It is likely to have a rectangular shape with multiple display themes and various riding modes. It is expected it might have riding modes such as ECO and Sport modes as incorporated in other electric scooters from different brands.

TVS new e-scooter features

The new e-scooter has hinted to provide Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity options. This would allow the riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter and unlock enhanced functionality. In one of its teasers TVS revealed a unique smartwatch-connection option which will come with the e-scooter. This feature will allow you to easily locate the scooter with just a a click on the smartwatch, option to lock and unlock it and seamlessly unlock its handy seat.

The e-scooter is likely to get sleek LED indicators in front of the scooter as hinted in one of its teasers. We also got a sneak peek at the side profile and front apron. The TVS new e-ride gets a stylish design with the front apron styled with four vertically stacked LED lights and crisp paneling.

TVS is yet to reveal the Scooter’s specifications and range. We soon will get all the details as its global launch nears. Once launched it will rival the OLa S1 Pro, Ather 450X etc. TVS has made its presence in the Indian e-scooter market with its TVS iQube.