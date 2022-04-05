TVS Motor Company to partner with Jio-bp for EV charging solutions

TVS Motor Company will partner with Jio-bp to create a robust public EV charging infrastructure in the country. Moreover, TVS will launch a bunch of electric two & three-wheelers within the next 24 months.

TVS Motor Company and Jio-bp today announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, counting on Jio-bp’s growing network in this space. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles will get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is open to other EVs as well.

Watch Video | TVS iQube First Ride Review:

While TVS Motor Company is one of India’s leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers, Jio-bp is an Indian fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp (British Petroleum). Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

“This will align with Jio-bp and TVS’ commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers. In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer,” TVS Motor said in its official press release.

TVS Motor Company’s current electric two-wheeler portfolio includes the iQube electric scooter only. Since its launch, over 12,000 units of the TVS iQube have been sold already. Moreover, the company has committed Rs 1,000 crores towards the EV business, a good portion of which is already said to be invested. In addition, TVS says that it is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be launched in the market within the next 24 months.

Jio-bp operates its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand ‘Jio-bp pulse’. With the Jio-bp pulse app, the customers will be able to find stations nearby and charge their EVs. This partnership is said to be aimed at driving EV adoption in the country among two and three-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step forward in going electric. “The rapid proliferation of these charging stations will broaden both the companies’ horizons and expedite India’s net-zero emission goals,” the release added.

Also Read: Top 10 best-selling cars in India in March 2022: Maruti WagonR to Tata Punch

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.