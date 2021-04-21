TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

TVS iQube electric scooter is currently priced at Rs 1.08 lakh in Delhi and Rs 1.20 lakh in Bengaluru. Both figures are on-road.

TVS iQube electric scooter has crossed 1,000 unit sales in India. In addition to this, the Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X rival reported its best-ever monthly sales in March 2021. In order to be precise, the EV found 355 homes last month. With this, TVS iQube has beaten its closest rival Bajaj Chetak with a huge margin as the latter managed to see just 90 units selling in March 2021. It has to be noted that Bajaj Auto reopened bookings for the Chetak a few days back and the scooter got sold out in just 48 hours, as a result of which the company had to temporarily suspend bookings. Coming back to the TVS iQube, in order to be precise, the scooter has reported a cumulative 1,110 unit sales till date.

Watch video | Our TVS iQube review:

TVS is claiming a maximum range of 75 km in Eco mode for the iQube. Talking of the top speed, the electric scooter can touch 78 kmph in full whack. The battery on the scooter can be charged in around 6 hours when connected to a regular charger that can work even on a normal 5A socket that is available in our homes. Speaking of acceleration, TVS is claiming a 0 to 40 kmph time of 4.2 seconds which is almost one second more than the Ather 450X. Talking of the latter, the EV can do the same in just 3.3 seconds.

Here is the month-wise sales of TVS iQube in India:

June 2020 – 30

July 2020 – 23

August 2020 – 23

September 2020 – 7

October 2020 – 101

November 2020 – 99

December 2020 – 58

January 2021 – 211

February 2021 – 203

March 2021 – 355

Total – 1,110

The battery on the TVS iQube comes with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty. The electric scooter is currently priced in India at Rs 1.08 lakh (on-road, Delhi) and it was launched recently in the National Capital. Apart from this, the scooter is also available for sale in Bengaluru where it is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (on-road). While the TVS iQube is currently available in two cities, Bajaj has recently announced Chetak’s entry in additional two cities – Hyderabad and Chennai, and this will take the total number of cities to four. On the other hand, Ather Energy is currently leading the bandwagon in this regard as it has already confirmed deliveries and presence across 27 cities across India.

