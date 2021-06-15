Big price cut for TVS iQube Electric scooter as FAME II subsidy revised

In April this year, TVS Motor Company announced that it sold over 1,000 units of the iQube Electric scooter in India, posting its best-ever monthly sales in March 2021.

Following a revision of the subsidy granted to electric vehicles under the FAME II scheme, several manufacturers have expressed support for the move as a positive approach to promoting the use of EVs in India. Prices of EVs have been reduced substantially. Extending the advantage of the FAME II subsidy to its customers, TVS Motor Company today announced the new price of its electric scooter offering iQube Electric. The price has been lowered substantially by over Rs 11,000.

While the price tag on the iQube Electric stood at Rs 1,12,027 in New Delhi, it has now been lowered to Rs 1,00,777. Similarly, the older price tag of Rs 1,21,756 in Bengaluru has been slashed down to Rs 1,10,506.

In April this year, TVS Motor Company announced that it sold over 1,000 units of the iQube Electric scooter in India, posting its best-ever monthly sales in March 2021.

The iQube is an all-electric two-wheeler that TVS launched after a long hiatus from electric powertrains for decades. The company claims a maximum range of 75 km in Eco mode and a top speed of 78 km/h.

The battery on the scooter can be charged in around 6 hours when connected to a regular charger that can work even on a 5A socket at home. Speaking of acceleration, TVS is claiming a 0 to 40 km/h time of 4.2 seconds.

TVS plans to roll out its electric scooter iQube in 20 new cities in the current fiscal. The iQube was recently launched in Delhi, the second market after Bengaluru. The company also plans to expand the capacity and portfolio of electric two-wheelers.

