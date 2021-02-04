TVS iQube Electric scooter now available in Delhi: 75 km range, smartphone connectivity & more

TVS Motor Company also offers charging support, ranging across multiple options. Customers can avail of the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution.

By:February 4, 2021 4:45 PM

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of their TVS iQube Electric scooter in New Delhi. First launched in January 2020, the iQube Electric has an all-electric powertrain and features the TVS SmartXonnect platform. It gets a 4.4 kW electric motor and claims a top speed of 78 km/h and a range of 75 km in one full charge. TVS states that the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 4.2 seconds. The SmartXonnect platform includes a TFT screen that connects to the user’s smartphone using the TVS iQube app. The app offers multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

Other features onboard the iQube Electric scooter include Q-park assist, Multi-select economy and power modes, Day and Night display, and Regenerative braking. Available in white colour, TVS iQube Electric is equipped with LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps, and sports an illuminating logo.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, and at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. The customer can also avail of schemes offered by TVS Credit.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

TVS Motor Company also offers charging support, ranging across multiple options. Customers can avail of the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status, and RFID-enabled security.

At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi. Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city, by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners.

TVS iQube Electric is now available at select dealerships across the national capital, at an on-road price of Rs 1,08,012 (post FAME & Delhi state subsidy).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 a boon for Indian bicycle industry? AlphaVector bike sales rise five times during pandemic

Covid-19 a boon for Indian bicycle industry? AlphaVector bike sales rise five times during pandemic

Tata Motors introduces 'Founders Edition' for all models with J.R.D Tata's signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Tata Motors introduces 'Founders Edition' for all models with J.R.D Tata's signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Daimler to spin off truck business: Will focus on Mercedes-Benz luxury electric vehicles

Daimler to spin off truck business: Will focus on Mercedes-Benz luxury electric vehicles

In photos: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a striking thoroughbred racer

In photos: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a striking thoroughbred racer

Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023