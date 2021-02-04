TVS iQube Electric scooter now available in Delhi: 75 km range, smartphone connectivity & more

TVS Motor Company also offers charging support, ranging across multiple options. Customers can avail of the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution.

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of their TVS iQube Electric scooter in New Delhi. First launched in January 2020, the iQube Electric has an all-electric powertrain and features the TVS SmartXonnect platform. It gets a 4.4 kW electric motor and claims a top speed of 78 km/h and a range of 75 km in one full charge. TVS states that the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 4.2 seconds. The SmartXonnect platform includes a TFT screen that connects to the user’s smartphone using the TVS iQube app. The app offers multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

Other features onboard the iQube Electric scooter include Q-park assist, Multi-select economy and power modes, Day and Night display, and Regenerative braking. Available in white colour, TVS iQube Electric is equipped with LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps, and sports an illuminating logo.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, and at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. The customer can also avail of schemes offered by TVS Credit.

TVS Motor Company also offers charging support, ranging across multiple options. Customers can avail of the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status, and RFID-enabled security.

At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi. Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city, by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners.

TVS iQube Electric is now available at select dealerships across the national capital, at an on-road price of Rs 1,08,012 (post FAME & Delhi state subsidy).

