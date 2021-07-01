TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter is currently available in a total of five Indian cities namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Coimbatore, Chennai and now, Pune.

TVS Motor Company is expanding the presence of its iQube electric scooter to new cities. Very recently, the Hosur-based manufacturer launched the e-scooter in Pune at a price of Rs 1,10,898 (on-road). The said price is after applying the revised FAME II benefits and Maharashtra state EV subsidy. If you are interested in booking the TVS iQube electric scooter, you can do that through the company’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 5,000. TVS iQube’s arch-rival – Ather 450X is also on sale in Pune where it is priced at Rs 1,41,926. The said pricing includes the Ather Dot/Portable charger and performance upgrades. That said, the TVS iQube undercuts the price of the Ather 450X in Pune by roughly Rs 30,000.

Watch Video | TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In terms of prime features, the TVS iQube electric scooter comes with bits like all-LED lighting, park assist, USB charging port, boot light, a fully coloured instrument cluster, and also, TVS’ SmartXonnect that enables smartphone connectivity. TVS iQube comes with a company claimed range of 75 km (under Eco Mode) and is capable of achieving a top speed of 78 kmph. Speaking of charging, a charge from 0 to 80 percent takes around 5 hours while a full juice requires around 7 hours.

The home charger will only start charging the electric scooter if it’s authenticated by the SmartXonnect app or the RFID card, thereby ensuring no unauthorized usage or power theft. TVS iQube is powered by a silent, hub-mounted 5.9 hp electric motor that is paired with three lithium-ion battery packs. Stopping power is delivered with the help of a 220mm disc brake upfront along with a 130mm drum unit at the rear. The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.