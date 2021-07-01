TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter is currently available in a total of five Indian cities namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Coimbatore, Chennai and now, Pune.

By:Updated: Jul 01, 2021 11:15 AM

 

TVS Motor Company is expanding the presence of its iQube electric scooter to new cities. Very recently, the Hosur-based manufacturer launched the e-scooter in Pune at a price of Rs 1,10,898 (on-road). The said price is after applying the revised FAME II benefits and Maharashtra state EV subsidy. If you are interested in booking the TVS iQube electric scooter, you can do that through the company’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 5,000. TVS iQube’s arch-rival – Ather 450X is also on sale in Pune where it is priced at Rs 1,41,926. The said pricing includes the Ather Dot/Portable charger and performance upgrades. That said, the TVS iQube undercuts the price of the Ather 450X in Pune by roughly Rs 30,000.

Watch Video | TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review:

In terms of prime features, the TVS iQube electric scooter comes with bits like all-LED lighting, park assist, USB charging port, boot light, a fully coloured instrument cluster, and also, TVS’ SmartXonnect that enables smartphone connectivity. TVS iQube comes with a company claimed range of 75 km (under Eco Mode) and is capable of achieving a top speed of 78 kmph. Speaking of charging, a charge from 0 to 80 percent takes around 5 hours while a full juice requires around 7 hours.

The home charger will only start charging the electric scooter if it’s authenticated by the SmartXonnect app or the RFID card, thereby ensuring no unauthorized usage or power theft. TVS iQube is powered by a silent, hub-mounted 5.9 hp electric motor that is paired with three lithium-ion battery packs. Stopping power is delivered with the help of a 220mm disc brake upfront along with a 130mm drum unit at the rear. The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

